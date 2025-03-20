Woman Wanted To Hang Out In The Living Room With Her Boyfriend, But Her Roommate Refused To Leave

It can be frustrating to live with an entitled roommate.

This woman lives with a roommate who has a boyfriend, and when he came over, they expected her to vacate the living room for them.

She is not okay with this.

My roommate thinks I should give up the living room whenever her boyfriend is over I (18F) live with my roommate (19F). We usually get along fine, but lately, her boyfriend (23M) has been over all the time. Like, he’s basically just living here now. Except, he doesn’t pay rent.

So last night, I got home from work. I grabbed some food, and I plopped down on the couch to eat and watch Netflix.

Five minutes later, my roommate and her boyfriend walked in. I can tell he was already annoyed. He looked at me and he went, “I thought we were gonna have some alone time?”

She sighed and said, “Hey, do you mind giving us the living room for a bit?” And I just said, “Uh… I live here?” Like, this is my apartment, too. She kinda rolled her eyes. She said, “You could just go chill in your room for a bit.”

Like… excuse me? I pay rent here, too. Why should I go hide in my room just because he wants to sit on my couch? I didn’t move. And they ended up going to her room.

Later, she texted me saying I was “being inconsiderate.” She added that I should’ve “respected their space.” Am I being crazy? How is it “their” space? We share this apartment! If anything, he’s the guest, not me.

She’s right. It’s half her space and not at all the boyfriend’s space.

You don’t get a say if you don’t pay the rent.

