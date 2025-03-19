Woman Was Experiencing Very Painful Labor, But Her Mom’s Annoying Comments Pushed Her To Her Breaking Point

Childbirth is never an easy experience.

This woman was in labor for over 21 hours before requiring an emergency c-section.

Instead of being supportive, her mother made the experience even worse, but now she’s the one who can’t ever seem to live down how she treated her mom when she was in labor.

AITA for kicking my mom out of the delivery room? I had been in labour for 21 hours and would eventually receive a C-section. My baby was not going to come out naturally. If not for modern medicine, I would have died on the birthing table.

This woman was having very painful labor.

I was in extreme pain. I was making noises that sounded unhuman. Giving birth was a terrible, scary experience. My mom was in the delivery room with me, and she would not shut up. She was constantly giving me unwanted advice and unhelpful instructions.

Her mom continued to make annoying comments.

I asked her to stop talking, but she just couldn’t help herself. I got snappy with her because I was in labour. Her response was, “You’re not the only person in the hospital giving birth today.” She followed up with, “Your sister didn’t act like this when she gave birth.”

She asked the nurses to remove her mom from the room.

I should add that my sister has had 3 children. Each one took less than 6 hours, no complications. There is no comparison. After those comments, I decided that I had enough. I asked the nurses to remove my mom from the room. I guess she then immediately got on the phone and cried about it to our entire family.

Now, her family keeps on reminding her about that incident.

I got crap for it immediately after giving birth and have repeatedly been reminded how awful it was for me to do that to my mom for the next ten years. I had to hear about it again during a family dinner, and I just can’t take it anymore. AITA for kicking my mom out of the delivery room?

Her mom should’ve respected her in the delivery room if she didn’t want to get kicked out.

Some people just don’t know how to respect boundaries.

