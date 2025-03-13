Woman Was Not Allowed To Call In Sick, So She Took Action Against Her Company And Walked Away With Thousands Of Dollars Of Severance Pay

Companies should prioritize employees’ health and well-being.

This woman who worked in HR had an almost perfect attendance record.

When she contracted COVID from a coworker, she was written up for calling out sick. Eventually, she got sick again, and her company refused to accept her doctor’s note.

That’s when she got revenge.

Read the story below and find out how she fought back.

I can’t call out sick? Ok! I called out sick for the first time with Covid This was nine months into my new job. I avoided contraction for three years, but I still caught it from a coworker.

This woman was not allowed to call in sick.

I was told my position (HR/PR) was so essential that I wasn’t allowed to call out sick. Our PTO was 24 hours sick/year as the minimum required by state law. I received a write-up for calling out.

She responded with a record of her almost-perfect attendance.

I responded with a concise detail of employee attendance records which proved myself in the 98th percentile. I was asked to wipe my response from the records.

She was hospitalized, and was required to get a doctor’s note.

Three months later, I was hospitalized for pneumonia. I missed one day of work and, upon return, was sent home until I provided a doctor’s note. I spent $75 copay to get a doctor’s note that confirmed/cleared my absence. Mr. President refused to accept the note allowing my return to work.

A lawyer got involved, and she eventually got thousands of dollars worth of severance pay.

I needed to provide another note allowing me to return to work. I could have spent the extra money, but refused. Mr. President spoke with his $250/hour attorney. I received a $14K severance and a promise to not dispute unemployment.

Requiring someone to work when they’re sick is ridiculous!

Standing up to unfair policies can pay off.

