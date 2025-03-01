Woman Who Was Diagnosed With Cancer Asked Her Husband To Take Over Some Household Chores, But He Refused Because He Thinks He’s Already Doing Too Much

Going through cancer treatments can be very draining.

AITA for setting limits to do some of the housework/chores when I have just been diagnosed with cancer? I am a 41-year-old female and married to a 48-year-old male. We have been married for almost 13 years. We have 3 kids (10, 9 with autism, and 4).

We have settled into typical gender roles. I cook, clean, do laundry, and grocery shop weekly. I take care of the kids. I take them to all of their appointments. I pick them up from school and take the day out of work, if they are sick. He does the outside stuff (trash, landscaping, and shoveling for example).

Over time though, he is doing less of the outside stuff. I find myself taking over those roles (taking out recycling or bringing in the bins) because it will just pile up or stay outside for a week. Or he has outsourced them (landscaper), so he no longer does these chores. But I still do all of my “wifely” duties.

My husbands main responsibility in the morning is that he gets the kids ready and he sends them to school on the bus. He then goes downstairs to work from home.

When I come home from my full-time job, the house is a disaster from the morning routine. I asked him to at least do dishes, but he said he doesn’t have time. So I have to clean the house. All this, while I get the kids off the bus in the afternoon. This has been the normal routine for the past year.

I also have a part-time job on the weekends, as well (5 hours each day). It’s great for extra money. It afforded us a down payment for our house and several trips to Disneyland. He hates when I work, because he has to watch the kids by himself.

I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in early January. So, I realized that I need to slow down. I can’t do everything that I have been doing, and he needs to step up.

When I tell him this, he says he does not feel this way and he is doing plenty. I know, right now, I am able to do things, but I will be starting chemotherapy soon, and I am not sure how I will feel. I am going to take time out from both jobs because of this.

My husband is under the assumption that I will be sick for a few days during which, “he has to do everything,” but I will be able to continue doing my routine once I am feeling better. I have already told him don’t expect it. I said I will do what I can, but he is not convinced.

I am willing to continue to do some of the chores, but I can’t do everything that I have been doing. AITA for expecting my husband to pick up the slack while I am going through cancer?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

It’s the husband’s responsibility to step up at home and care for his wife.

