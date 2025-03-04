Woman’s Boss Rejected Her Pay Raise Request And Told Her To Find A Job That Pays Better, So She Did And Is Now In A Much Better Position

It’s always best to be honest with your boss if you have any concerns or requests about your job.

This woman talked to her boss and told him how she’s affected by inflation.

She was hoping to get a raise, but her boss gave her another suggestion.

Read the story below and find out what happened.

I hope you get paid how much for feel like you deserve About a year ago, I was speaking to my boss. I was telling him about how hard inflation has been hitting me and if there was a possibility of getting a raise. This was due to the additional responsibilities I have.

This woman was let go by her boss.

I also told him I might have to look for a new job. My boss proceeded to tell me good luck with my search and that he hopes I get paid how much I feel like I deserve.

She found a better job with higher pay and less stress.

Now, I am working a job that pays me almost 50% more then what I was paid with less responsibilities and less stress. And now, they are struggling to replace me. I hope they find an employee with the skills they feel like they deserve.

It’s great that it worked out well for this employee. It’d horrible that her boss fired her for asking for a raise though.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a similar experience.

LOL at Surprised Pikachu.

Here’s a positive remark from this user.

This person shares their personal thoughts on the matter.

And finally, some advice from this person.

It’s amazing how often bosses give people the push they need to find a better job.

