Woman’s Boyfriend Moves Out With No Warning, So Her Friend Helps Her Get Back At Him By Messing Up His Show Preferences In His Streaming Apps

Being left alone with no warning is the worst kind of feeling.

This man talks about his female friend and how her boyfriend left her without any warning. Not only does that mean the relationship is over, but she was also stuck not being able to pay the rent.

He wanted to help his friend get revenge on her ex, and when he bought her old TV, he had the perfect idea.

Read the full story below.

My friend’s bf moved out with no warning. Leaving her high and dry. My friend renting a house had a roommate who moved out. She was struggling with the rent, so her bf moved in and paid rent, as well. They’ve been dating and living together for over a year.

His friend’s boyfriend suddenly left.

At work, she receives a call where he said he had an anxiety attack. He called his mom (who coddles the hell out of him) and moved out. And I mean mo.ved out.

This man bought his friend’s TV.

He took everything they could pack in the truck and just left. Leaving my friend high and dry with no warning in regards to rent. She suddenly has to move out and go back to her parents.

He messed up the algorithm of the boyfriend’s preferred shows.

I ended up buying a TV from her, which is still signed into some of his streaming services.

Well, I messed with all of his shows, recommend shows, saved, liked the works. I also changed his profile name to COWARD. I made another profile where the saved shows spell out another word.

That’s a fun and easy way to get revenge on the friend’s behalf.

Petty revenge is the best closure.

