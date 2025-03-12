Woman’s Boyfriend Wants Her To Help Him Write A Thesis Proposal, But She Has Multiple Reasons Why She Won’t Help Him

Some people can be so darn lazy…

AITA for not helping my boyfriend with his research proposal? “My (F20’s) boyfriend (M20’s) texted me about an hour ago saying that his research proposal is due in about a week and he wants me to help him do 40% of the research, reading and gathering of information because he’s “busy”.

I’m unwilling to because he’s known since January and I’m nowhere near the same major as him. Also, I’ve helped him with assignments and projects before where I’ve ended up doing the whole thing. That in itself is not so bad because it’s just assignments and projects but this is a thesis proposal.

There are more reasons she refuses to help.

Also, if you’re doing 40% of this kind of work, shouldn’t you be a coauthor?

Lastly, the things that he’s “busy” with are not things that are actually relevant/ necessary. I called him out on knowing since January but focusing all his energy on things that can be done at another time. He read the messages and hasn’t responded. I have since sent a number of messages concerning the content of the proposal and those are unread. Very likely that he has seen them already as well.”

