Woman’s Friend Claimed To Have PTSD After Not Being Reminded About A Party, But Her Friend Who Knows What Real PTSD Really Feels Like, Called Her Out On Her Drama

AITA for telling my friend that she isn’t traumatized from somebody else’s proposal? I (20f) have had three close friends in college, Grace (21f), Matt (21m), and Laura (21f). Laura really likes using mental health terminology.

She thinks she has more mental health problems than she probably does.

She explores a lot of labels from those therapist influencers online. She was told that she has an anxiety disorder and depression but that’s the only diagnosis she’s been given so far. Recently she’s been exploring autism and ADHD.

Her friends did a normal thing.

Matt wanted to propose to Grace. They’ve been dating for a while. He’s been planning the proposal for a couple of weeks and while the proposal was very intimate between the two of them, I was very involved in scheduling the after-proposal event at a restaurant.

The specifics of that are irrelevant to the story but it was lovely and Grace and Matt seemed really happy.

But Laura had an issue with it.

Laura told us that she didn’t want to be involved in planning the proposal because it reminded her of her parents’ divorce. She said that she might come to the post-engagement party. Well come the day of the engagement and both Matt and I forget to check in on Laura. I don’t think it’s Matt’s fault at all because he was occupied with far more important things but I feel a bit guilty about not reminding her. She ended up not coming to the party.

That’s unfortunate, but she didn’t take any responsibility for it.

The next day she starts posting online some dramatic (for lack of a better word) things about how it was traumatizing to see how little her friends cared about her and that she’ll be updating her followers on her trauma therapy journey. She posts that she’s now in a really dark place and she thinks she has PTSD.

Wow, that escalated quickly. Laura was spiraling.

For context, I’m pretty sensitive to mentions of trauma and PTSD because I was diagnosed with PTSD by a psychologist in my last year of high school after something that happened in my first. I’ve felt a lot of guilt and shame around this because I spent a lot of time feeling that the thing that happened wasn’t bad enough to count. I sometimes still get nightmares and flashbacks but it’s gotten better after therapy.

Laura saying she developed PTSD from that upset her.

I know that I have my own issues wrapped up regarding the word. And it bothers me a lot when people seem to throw the terms around without understanding their weight, but I also acknowledge that I can’t stop the internet from doing its thing. I haven’t told any of my college friends about this, so Laura doesn’t know.

Things finally reached a boiling point.

At one point she called me and started explaining how traumatized she was. Well, I finally snapped and said, “You’re not traumatized, stop being dramatic, you just got exactly what you asked for.” Now I feel guilty because I feel like I was a little harsh, and she’s posting online (without my name at least) that ‘one friend that she thought she could rely on to support her’ is abusive and doesn’t understand how being traumatized works.

Wow. Laura went too far, but she’s still wondering if she’s in the wrong.

However, I feel like honestly, Laura’s being very dramatic about an event that’s not about her. I called my mom to see what her opinion is. She told me that I could’ve reminded Laura about the party and while my point is not necessarily wrong, I could’ve been more sensitive, so now I’m not sure how wrong I am. AITA?

I’m sorry to be blunt, but Laura needs to grow up.

Let’s see if Reddit shares the same sentiment.

Right now it’s giving “it’s not a phase!” energy.

