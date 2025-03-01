Woman’s Grumpy Manager Insulted Her And Told Her To “Look Pretty”, So She Went All Out With Gowns And Acessories

It’s hard to understand and difficult to believe, but some people feel jealous even when what the other person is doing benefits them.

In this case, a manager was blatantly jealous of an employee’s success in attracting clients to their jewelry store, so she kept criticizing her.

Until she accidentally gave her a great idea and permission to execute it.

Let’s read the story!

Boss says to “Look Pretty”. This isn’t my story but my friend’s. My Friend worked at a Jewelry Store, and the attire was a business suit. She loves her job because she is surrounded every day by precious metals and stones, she’s a nerd for victorian fashion or whatever esques there is regarding fashion, balls, princesses, and royalty of europe.

Sounds lovely! But nothing is perfect…

The only thing she hates in that job was the manager, Suzie. From the account of my friend, Suzie has an attitude similar to the fairy godmother from shrek; very kind infront of customers but would then bare her teeth when they left. Her favorite past time was to chat with a customer while ‘critisizing’ the employees with remarks about their looks, appearance, or how what accessories they wore didn’t match their complexion and such.

Doesn’t sound nice. But that’s not where the toxicity ends.

And she seems to have a grudge for my friend, prolly because she engages with the customer with minor trivia like “did you know jade has a hidden meaning?” and such, and it made a lot of people return to the store.

Apparently, she doesn’t like her because she’s too good at her job.

One Day, Suzie came in extremely mad and started off on my friend about how she looks. (mind that she dresses as plainly as possible because she geeks out when it comes to anything fashion related to the 14th century) She also said that she has to look like ‘what the customer wants to look like’.

Enough was enough. And now her manager had just given her some leverage.

I imagined that a lightbulb went off on her head and blood rushing to her face as she thought things she could wear and whatnot. So for the entire week, which crosses Valentine’s Day, she dressed up in gowns and dresses matched with accessories that made her look like a Barbie princess. The entire time, there were people coming up to her about the dress, the accessories, and the theme to which she explained with delight.

How wonderful! But the manager still wasn’t happy.

Suzie was steaming the entire time. She tried to get her fired, but the owner was present because of the upcoming holiday and was happy with the increase in sales then.

I managed to sneak by and saw her in a white dress that screamed “Frozen” if it had an eastern vibe to it, and Suzie glaring from the back. I heard she left after the week was over without notice and someone else was promoted. My friend wasn’t too bothered because the current manager had seniority and was pretty chill, so she’s happy.

Being mad at an employee who’s increasing sales and making customers come back is wild.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

