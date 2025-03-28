Woman’s Horrible Coworker Was Rude To Her And Talked About Her Behind Her Back, So She Reported Her Coworker And Got Her Fired

Workplace drama can be tough.

This man shares a story about his fiancée working at a daycare center.

She was targeted by a coworker who was rude to her and talked behind her back. When she reported her coworker, she had no idea how sweet the revenge would be!

Read the full story below for all the details.

My fiancée gets unintentional revenge against her work bully My fiancée (22F) works at a daycare. She loves working with kids and loves working there. She gets along with almost everyone at the daycare. I say almost everyone because this story is about her and her work bully. I’ll refer to the bully as Karen.

Karen was trash-talking this woman behind her back.

From the first day, my fiancée started working in the baby room, Karen had some sort of vendetta against her. She was never saying or doing anything to her face but just trash talking my fiancée behind her back to no end.

Her coworker reported Karen to their boss.

My fiancée found out through one of her coworkers. She didn’t wanna cause drama, so she wanted to let it go, but it definitely made her sad. Luckily, that coworker reported it to their boss, and for a time, Karen actually stopped.

Karen then started acting friendly towards her.

At first, it seemed forced, but Karen actually confessed. She shares about her stress and troubles with her husband to my fiancée. For a few weeks, my fiancée felt bad. She thought they were becoming at least friendly.

Karen was back to her old, unpleasant behavior.

A few weeks came, the same coworker told my fiancée that Karen was back at it again. This time my fiancée and the coworker both reported Karen, and this is where we found out she was already in hot water. Apparently, Karen has called out multiple times. Most recently, she texted their boss who didn’t see it till 10 minutes before her shift which didn’t give them enough time to find a replacement.

Karen was fired, and she replaced her position.

Also, this isn’t the first time Karen has caused drama in the daycare. My fiancée’s report was the nail in the coffin to get Karen fired. The best part about all of this is, with Karen gone, they need a new full time teacher, and my fiancée was offered it.

She hugged Karen and killed her with kindness.

The funniest part is that Karen had to come back to collect her stuff, and my fiancée was teaching that class now. Karen was annoyed and pouty the entire time, and to “kill her with kindness,” my fiancée gave her a big hug, and in her most enthusiastic voice, wished her good luck. Lol. I love her.

They found out that Karen didn’t like her just because.

The coworker that helped report Karen straight up asked her why she hates my fiancée. Her response was, “I don’t know. I just don’t like her.” I’m still shocked she just admits something like that without reason.

Karen sounds like a horrible employee and a horrible person.

Workplace bullies often act out of jealousy.

