Woman’s Roommate Is Mad At Her For Coughing, But She Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Apologize For Being Sick

Nobody likes to be sick and have an uncontrollable cough, but that’s the situation one woman finds herself in when she’s diagnosed with bronchitis.

Her roommate is far from understanding and actually wants her to apologize for being sick, but that’s far from the craziest thing this roommate has done.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to apologize to my roommate for coughing while I was sick and exposing the drama she created in our apartment? So, I (21F) live in an apartment with my roommate Emily (fake name, 21F) and a few other suitemates. Recently, I got really sick and was later diagnosed with bronchitis. Naturally, I had a bad cough.

Emily kept going on and on about OP’s cough.

One night, Emily told me that my cough was “startling her” and that she had never heard someone cough like that before, even though she works in a hospital. This immediately made me feel gross and ashamed, like something was wrong with me for having a normal symptom of an illness. Then, she started saying I was “forcing my cough out,” which made no sense because I wasn’t choosing to cough—I was just sick. She also kept contradicting herself, saying “I don’t care about coughing” but then also saying my cough was so disruptive that she had to bring it up in therapy before confronting me.

Emily later changed her story.

At this point, I felt like she believed that my cough was a personal attack instead of a symptom I couldn’t control. Later, she changed her story and said her only goal was to tell me to cover my cough. But based on what she actually said, that clearly wasn’t her point at all. I knew she would twist the story later, so I recorded our conversation (camera facing me, in my own bedroom) to protect myself from further gaslighting.

Emily sounds like a horrible roommate.

When I told her about the recording, she freaked out and panicked, which honestly just proved my point. On top of that, Emily has made multiple public comments about things I can’t control, like my sleep talking, teeth grinding, and mouth noises. Instead of just talking to me privately, she would announce it in front of our suitemates, which was humiliating. After so many of these comments, I started to feel like I couldn’t even exist in my own space without being scrutinized for things I can’t fix.

Now Emily is causing even more drama.

Then she made everything worse. She went to visit our old roommate Jessica (who transferred) with some mutual friends, including our current suitemate Sophie (fake name). While she was there, she told Sophie all the things me, Rachel (another roommate), and Taylor (Rachel’s girlfriend, fake name) had ever vented about her. Instead of dealing with our issue, she turned Sophie against us and then literally left, forcing Sophie to come home alone and deal with the aftermath.

Emily refuses to admit what she did.

Sophie, thinking we all hated her, became depressed and isolated herself in her room. When we finally got her to tell us what happened, we were mad. We confronted Emily about it, and instead of owning up to anything, she literally ran away and went home to avoid the fallout.

She doesn’t think she has any reason to apologize.

Now, people are saying we need to “work it out” and that I should apologize for not taking responsibility for my cough. But I don’t feel like I owe an apology for being sick, and I don’t see what there is to work out when Emily is refusing to take any accountability. So, AITA for refusing to apologize and exposing how Emily stirred up drama?

Emily sounds like she tries to create drama wherever she goes. If there’s a way to kick her out and get another roommate, life would be so much less stressful for the rest of the suitemates.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

