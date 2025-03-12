Employee Admitted To His Manager That Customers Were Giving Him Tips, But When His Boss Turned A Blind Eye, He Continued Accepting The Tips

Some companies have a strict policy on tipping.

This young man shares that he is stronger, faster, and more motivated than his coworkers.

Customers definitely noticed his hard work and wanted to tip him for helping them. The problem is that technically he wasn’t allowed to accept tips.

Read the story below to find out what happens.

Boss doesn’t have time to discuss tips i’m not supposed to take, ok…time to make real money. I used to work as a stockman for a very big chain store. It would probably take you one guess to guess which one. I was 17 years old, fit, into sports, and was not lazy. My stockman coworkers were lazy, slow, and had no motivation.

This young man would normally lift heavy boxes on his own.

If I saw a box saying “two-person lift,” I would just put it on my shoulder and left with the customer to the front checkout. My coworkers would go find someone, and even then, they had a hard time lifting anything over head.

Customers were happy with his performance and gave him tips.

Customers were always so happy to have me help them. I got frequent tips. I wasn’t supposed to take tips, and I would tell them that. Some people insisted and would get angry if I didn’t take it.

His manager said he didn’t care about accepting tips.

The first time it happened, I reported it because in my training, they said I was supposed to give it to the store. The manager on duty said, “I don’t care what you do. I don’t have time for this right now.”

So, he continued accepting tips from satisfied customers.

In my 17-year-old mind, I said, “Ok!” The town I worked in was where rich people went to go vacation. They had homes they rented out for like $2000 a week. They had no problem giving me 20 bucks or more.

And now, he was able to save up for his car’s down payment.

I made so much money just being a decent helpful human being. I didn’t waste people’s time. So I ended up getting my own down payment for my own car. Nice!!!

This is very satisfying. It sounds like he was rewarded for his hard work and definitely deserved the tips.

Let’s check out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s another insightful comment.

This person shares a somewhat similar experience.

Finally, short and straight to the point.

Hard work often leads to rewards and opportunities.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.