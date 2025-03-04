Young Woman Is Excited About Going To A Concert With Friends, But When She Tells Her Mom About It, Her Mom Insists That She Can’t Go Since It Isn’t A Christian Show

Mother-daughter relationships have their ups and downs, and it only gets harder as the children get older and want to assert their independence.

This young woman has been wanting to go to a concert with friends. She didn’t tell her parents about it until the last minute, and she’s pretty upset about how her mother reacted.

Now she’s not sure if she can still go to the concert.

Read below for more details.

AITA for buying concert tickets without telling my parents? I (18F) have a university break next week. Last May, I decided to buy tickets with my friends to a concert. We’d see an artist co-headlining with another artist. I’ve liked them since I was 14 or so.

This young adult feels that going to a concert with her friend is very important.

I’m going with friends, one of whom I haven’t seen in a while. She goes to school three hours away, so this was really important to me.

Her dad said yes, but her mom got angry.

I told my Dad (70M) last week of my plans. He didn’t react much and just said, “Okay.” But then I told my mom. She (55F) started yelling at me.

Her mom doesn’t want her to go to a non-Christian concert.

She told me we are Christians, so I shouldn’t go see a non-Christian artist. In June though, I went to a non-Christian concert with my other friends, and even then, they begrudgingly accepted.

She felt bad for wanting to go.

My mom told me that it didn’t add anything to my life. She added that concerts had no benefit. My mom villainized me. She accused me of being so obsessed with music and concerts. This made me feel bad for wanting to go.

But she loves music so much.

I do love music. I love playing it, and I even want to work in the music industry when I am older. I’m doing some internships for it now. I manage an artist, and he’s having his first show this month, and I can’t even be there.

Her mom said she’s argumentative.

She called me argumentative. She told me that I acted like I knew everything. She said I always combatted people, especially when they try to tell me the “right” thing.

And safety was also an issue for her mom.

My mom is also concerned about concert safety. She said that people who go to concerts do drugs, sleep with each other, and indulge in bad things. There is security at the venue, and I’m going to be with my friends at all times. I’m either getting a ride there from trusted people or taking a rideshare.

She can’t go to a concert, but she’s already bought tickets.

So basically, I’ve waited for almost a year for this concert, and I’m not going unless someone else talks to her about it. I’m not upset, because I paid $25 for it, so it’s not a lot of money.

I have money to pay for things, but if I don’t ask my parents, or if they say no, then I won’t go at all.

She feels bad for arguing with her mom about it.

My mom makes me stressed so much, and living at home is stressful, but they provide so much.

In this economy, moving out is unattainable. So I’m just waiting until I graduate. I can’t help but wonder if I’m the jerk for springing this upon her last minute and for acting “entitled,” and argumentative. So, AITA?

At 18, it seems like she shouldn’t have to ask permission.

Mothers don’t always know best.

