A Church Wouldn’t Pay Him For The Work He Did, But They Didn’t Expect Him To Write Some Bad Online Reviews About Them

Jeez, you’d think that people who run churches would be more than willing to pay up for services that workers provide for them.

But I guess some of those folks are just like some other members of society: sketchy and shameless!

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit was fed up with the Bible bangers, so he decided to get even with them.

Take a look at what happened!

Church wants to sue me for a review? “I’m from Germany. We are a very litigious society, so much so that businesses can sue individuals for writing bad reviews. In fact, per German law, it’s up to the individual to provide evidence that what they wrote actually happened, or else the individual can be forced to take down the review and pay legal costs to the business.

Not getting paid by a church? Classy!

I’m a tradesman and did some renovation work for a church in a small town. The church did not pay me. I take 50% up front and the church had cheated me out of the second half after I had completed the job. The church only had one other review. I wrote a review stating that I had been cheated by the church. I promptly got a legal letter from the church demanding to take it down unless I wanted to be brought to court. The church could easily argue that they paid me in cash and I would be out of luck according to German law. Okay. I complied with their demand.

LOL.

I took down the review and posted a new one stating that I’m a tradesmen and the church threatened to sue me for writing a simple review. I also attached the legal letter from the church as an image in the review. Fast forward a few months, I received an angry call from the clergyman. He said my review had caused several tradesman to either ghost him or ask him for complete payment upfront. He claimed that I had ‘cost them thousands’ and that I would “burn in hell for hindering God’s work.” I then asked him, “What is your religion’s founder’s view on honesty and compassion?” Cue a moment of radio silence, followed by him hanging up the phone. No legal letter yet, anyhow I can now substantiate my review.”

Well, that doesn’t seem very Christian, now does it…?

You get what you pay for, I guess.

