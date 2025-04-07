April 7, 2025 at 6:50 am

A Driver Said Her GMC Denali Is Having All Kinds Of Problems Despite Not Having Many Miles On It

by Matthew Gilligan

an SUV being put on a tow truck

TikTok/andrawoods

You just never know when you’re gonna buy a lemon…

And this TikTokker definitely got the short end of the stick!

Her name is Andrea and she posted a video and showed viewers the major headache she’s dealing with right now with her car that’s not very old…

a black SUV in a parking lot

TikTok/andrawoods

The video shows Andrea’s SUV being loaded on to a tow truck.

In the caption, she wrote, “Bought new in 2022 just hit 31,000 miles.”

a vehicle being loaded on a truck bed

TikTok/andrawoods

In the comments, Andrea explained, “She’s at the dealership right now waiting for a new motor. Thank goodness for a warranty.”

Yikes…

an SUV about to be towed away

TikTok/andrawoods

Here’s the video.

@andrawoods

Bought new in 2022 just hit 31,000 miles. 🥺😭 #yukondenali #gmc #2022yukon #dreamcar @GMC

♬ original sound – Andrea Woods

And this is what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.58.26 PM A Driver Said Her GMC Denali Is Having All Kinds Of Problems Despite Not Having Many Miles On It

Another individual was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.58.36 PM A Driver Said Her GMC Denali Is Having All Kinds Of Problems Despite Not Having Many Miles On It

And this TikTokker is OVER IT.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.59.09 PM A Driver Said Her GMC Denali Is Having All Kinds Of Problems Despite Not Having Many Miles On It

Yikes…that doesn’t look good.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter