High School Teacher Said The Students Couldn’t Speak French, But They Found A Creative Way To Get Around The Rules

Whatever you do, don’t speak French. “This happened in school when I was around 15. It was in a French speaking region and my English class had a very strict but somewhat sassy teacher, Miss Jones. The one golden rule was no French. You had to speak in English no matter what (except emergencies of course). Miss Jones wasn’t messing around but she had a sense of humor. For example, one day, during recess, someone wrote on the board “Miss Jones is a beach”.

When she saw it, she started screaming “What is wrong with you? I’m not a beach! I’m a *****!” Then she spelled correctly the word and wrote it on the board. She added “besides, it’s not a bad thing, it’s stands for a Babe In Total Control of Herself.” One day, in class, Miss Jones mentioned war, and a student didn’t know what that word meant. So Miss Jones starts explaining it in English, the student doesn’t get it. Other students pitch in, still in English, to no results. This goes on for some time. I get fed up and say: “this is a waste of time, can we just translate the word in French and move on?” Miss Jones answers “Well if you’re so smart, why don’t you explain what it means? And NO FRENCH!”.

All right, I start making pow pow noises, explosions, imitating war planes, the whole deal. It takes 3 seconds to the student to yell I GET IT.”

