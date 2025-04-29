A Home Depot Shopper Saw Another Customer Dangerously Overload A Trailer With Materials

That doesn’t look too safe…

A TikTokker named Trevor posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what he thought could potentially turn into a dangerous situation at a Home Depot store.

Trevor showed viewers that the back of a pick-up truck in the parking was sagging because of the weight in the trailer attached to it.

He said that he thought the trailer was overloaded with too many items.

He told viewers, “On today’s episode of ‘What’s Going on in Home Depot,’ he’s got about twenty bags of 80-pound Quikrete in the front of that trailer. He’s got a whole pallet of two-by-fours in the back of that truck, and he is currently loading an entire pallet of fence planks into the back of that trailer.”

Trevor added, “That tire is having to be pumped up while he’s doing this.”

He also said that he thought the front tires of the truck would be raised off of the ground because of the weight in the trailer.

