A Pizza Delivery Driver Wanted A Copy Of His ID And His Credit Card, But He Wouldn’t Turn It Over

Domino’s required a photo ID. “So I was ordering a pizza for a friend of mine on Dominos.com using my credit card one time. The pizza eventually came to my friend’s house and my friend called me saying that the delivery guy required a photo of my ID and credit card along with my face. The delivery guy told me to take a photo of myself with my credit card and ID and send it to my friend’s phone.

No way was I doing that as I didn’t want either my friend or the pizza delivery guy having that information. I told the pizza delivery guy to give me his employee identification information to verify that he was indeed a Dominos delivery employee and I would be contacting his manager. He said ok and I proceeded to call the main branch and asked to speak to the manger. A woman came onto the phone and I asked if so and so was indeed a delivery driver as he was requiring personal information of mine. She said yes he was and it was to guarantee that a stolen credit card was not being used and to just give him the information. I told her that I would not give that information to my friend or the delivery driver as I did not want that information being stolen from me or being circulated outside a secure path. I then added that if there was some sort of secure online submission to verify that it was indeed me using my own credit card I would be happy to comply. She sighed as by this point she probably knew it was a genuine card being used from the way I was behaving and no chance of a fraud being attempted.

She reluctantly told me she would not require identification this time. I said thank you and would you please inform your delivery driver so he can give my friend his pizza as it is probably cold by now. She said sure and we both hung up. My friend got his pizza and has never asked me to order him one since then.”

