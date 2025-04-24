A Rude Customer Insisted On Getting A New Debit Card Printed And Reprinted A Hundred Times, So This Bank Employee Found A Way To Literally Make Her Pay

Rude customer encounters abound on Reddit.

Debit cards I work at Woodforest National bank, for those who don’t know it’s a bank based out of Texas located primarily on the east coast inside of Walmart. This story happened about a month ago.

Always down for a good Walmart tale. What’s this one got in store?

One of our usual entitled Karen (EK) customers comes into the bank demanding we print her a new debit card because she lost her old one. We issue debit cards same day so long as they pay a debit card fee, 10 dollars for a reprint or 15 for a new card (waived for certain accounts).

Something tells me EK isn’t gonna get the waiver…

A reprint was a simple task, so I print her card and send her on her way. She then walks back into the bank because the last 2 numbers were slightly rubbed off. This is due to how the machine prints the cards and is pretty common.

Common but I’m guessing unacceptable to EK?

EK: I want you to print this card again. Me: Is it not working? EK: Look at the last 2 numbers, other banks don’t give me cards with rubbed off numbers. Me: I’m sorry ma’am but sometimes that happens with the machine, it rubs part of the numbers off when activating the chip.

Reasonable enough, right? But EKs aren’t usually reasonable…

EK: I don’t care it looks terrible. Do it again. Me: Ma’am, I don’t think this is a good idea, we really don’t have control over how the machine… EK raising her voice: I don’t care what you have to do, just print my card again so it looks nice.

Looks *are* everything to some people.

She takes a pair of scissors and cuts up the card into tiny pieces in front of me. EK: Print the freaking card now! Or do I have to close my account and contact *market manager’s name*? The market manager isn’t someone you would know unless you have had a conversation with him before. It’s obvious she’s trying to namedrop him to get me to shut up and comply.

So EK is a regular in the complaints department.

Cue malicious compliance I turn over to my manager and he gives me a nod. I then put on a devious smile and say, “Absolutely ma’am, but to ensure this won’t happen again we will need to change the numbers. So I’m going to need you to sign some things.” EK: See was that so hard?

Easy does it, EK. OP’s got something up his sleeve.

We then spend the next 10 minutes printing out new cards until we get one that doesn’t have the numbers slightly rubbed off. Each time the card isn’t to her liking, she cuts it up and says to do it again. I just smile and say, “Sorry about this let’s try again,” each time until about 8 cards later she finally gets a card number that isn’t rubbed off. EK: Finally, this card looks good, thanks.

Nine times the charm, I guess.

She just leaves with a smug grin thinking she won and leaving us with her massive pile of cut up debit cards. What we “forgot” to remind her of is having a completely new card generated outside of fraud or expiration costs 15 dollars to be deducted from your account.

Memory is a tricky thing. I think EK will be back…

This is made clear at account opening and since she signed off on having all these new cards printed, there was nothing she could say. Normally I try and help people avoid bank fees, but in this case, screw this entitled woman. A couple days later she comes storming into the bank looking mad. EK: What the heck did you do to my account? Me: I’m sorry ma’am but what seems to be the problem? EK: There’s a bunch of debit card fees on my account, WHAT DID YOU DO!

Yep, mad as a hornet. But she signed the papers, what can she do?

Me: Oh every time you had me print a new debit card for you the other day, a 15 dollar fee was charged to your account. The first one where you only had me reprint the card number was only 10 dollars. EK: YOU NEED TO FLIPPING REVERSE THESE FEES RIGHT NOW BEFORE I CALL *market manager name* AND GET YOU FIRED!! At this point my manager steps in. Manager: Hello ma’am what’s the issue? EK: YOUR DUMB EMPLOYEE TRICKED ME INTO PAYING OVER 100 DOLLARS WORTH OF FEES BECAUSE HE KEPT MESSING UP MY DEBIT CARD Manager: Ma’am could you please not yell. Also, I was there. You demanded we print you a new debit card because “you didn’t like the numbers being rubbed off.” We have your signature on these forms stating that you wanted these cards to be printed. I will not be reversing these fees for you. EK: Then I want to close my account Manager: OK but first you need to pay off your negative account balance as well as your line of credit.

Wow, got her! Is she gonna squirm outta this one or pay up?

EK: JUST GIVE ME *market manager name’s* NUMBER THIS INSTANT. Me: Sorry ma’am but we aren’t at liberty to just give out his number like that. Here’s the number to customer service if you would like. This is true, as he’s instructed us to not give his number out to any customer who asks, the only people who need his number already have it. She takes the number screams, “I’LL HAVE YOUR JOBS FOR THIS,” flips us off, kicks over a chair, and storms out.

Temper tantrums don’t work at Walmart.

We get a call from customer care later about the incident where we explain everything and scan over all the signed debit card applications. Also she had us print 8 brand new cards and the 1 reprint. That cost her about 130 dollars in fees because she demanded a new debit card. The best part is my manager likely would have just waived the original 10 dollar fee had she just been nice and asked.

Nice guys don’t always finish last!

