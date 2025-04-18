Rude Customer Told A Graphic Designer They Didn’t Want To Work With Them Anymore, So They Deleted All Their Files

If you have to deal with clients in any way, shape, or form, you know that they can be…unreasonable.

Delete all your files? OK. “Quite a few years ago I was the senior graphic designer for a sign shop. This one customer was always a pain in the ***, but you get that and you try to keep the returning client happy. One day the owner sent over a design for a new sign to go on a scoreboard as part of their sponsorship package at a local sports oval. This meant we invoiced the football club, not them.

Now, their logo is maroon and she wanted a red background when usually it was white. I told her that I wouldn’t recommend it because for one, you would not be able to read it from a distance (across the other side of the oval), the colors are too close, and two, it would look like **** (I was a bit more professional). Usually we would also just make the logo all white, but she insisted that wanted the maroon one. Well, the sign was made and installed. And because I’ve been doing this job for a long time…well…it looked ****. Oh well, we were paid, client happy, move on.

A few months later she asks for another sign to replace it as apparently it is hard to see from a distance and her husband, also working in the business, isn’t happy. Go figure. She also says that we should do it free of charge because it looks **** and it’s my fault. Remember, the football club had paid for it. I politely tell her no, she approved the design….remember? So her husband writes me a harsh email about how I should never have made it that color, that it’s not in line with his company’s brand, and I need to replace it. I got the feeling that his wife was blaming me, so I sent him the receipts. The whole email chain with my recommendations, her insistence and approvals. I said no, I will not be replacing it free of charge. Shortly after wife writes me another email saying, they will never use my business again. Delete all their files now.

Thank you. Done. Hallelujah I will never have to deal with her again. Although deep down I knew that that would not be the case, as we also sponsored that sports oval. The club used us for all their signs and printing. And I knew that I would need to have their logo for something sometime in the future. Knowing this, I maliciously complied. evil laugh. Delete. Now we just can’t use a jpeg or png file. We need special files that I had set up for their business, all on brand to print consistently at the right color. Like years worth of files, adverts and signs. This means it can be very easy for us to just slot in predesigned work when needed. A 5 minute job in some cases. Maybe a few months later the football club needs their program printed, with all the sponsors included. My time to shine, I was so happy haha Mentioned to my contact that I need this business’ logo and advert. He said he will get them to send it through. Now I’m not sure why…but they never sent it through for me on time. It was so strange haha. So I sent printing proofs without this particular logo/advert added, mentioned I still didn’t have it and if they wanted this printed in time I needed it ASAP. I was kind of hoping that I could print it without them in it, but the footy club were diligent and wanted them in.

I then get a short message from this business saying to just add in their usual advert. What?? The one you told me to delete a few months back? Sorry I don’t have it. You need to send me a print ready file in this size. About 2 weeks later I got the ad to put in. They mentioned to keep it on file for future designs. I heard they had to pay someone to design up something for them. They also got someone else to make up a new sign to replace the bad one. They would have had to pay for that too as the club never ordered one through us. Hahahaha. I still stick my finger up as I drive past their business.”

