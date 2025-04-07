April 7, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Shopper Didn’t Expect Olive Oil At Walmart To Be So Expensive

by Matthew Gilligan

Just like a lot of products right now…olive oil ain’t cheap, folks!

And a woman named Jay took to TikTok to show viewers just how expensive it was when she took a recent shopping trip to Walmart.

Jay said, “So, why is olive oil about the price of gas?”

The big container of olive oil in question was for sale for $37.92.

She added that the price of the large bottle of olive oil for sale at Walmart cost about the same amount as filling up her car with gas.

Because of this unfortunate information, she said she needed “prayers and ibuprofen.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual asked a question.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Everything costs an arm and a leg these days!

Categories: STORIES

