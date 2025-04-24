April 24, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘We paid $250 for that!’ – A Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With the Mattress He Bought From Price Busters

by Matthew Gilligan

If I’ve learned anything in my life, it’s that you should never, EVER go cheap when it comes to buying a mattress.

You’re gonna have that thing for a long time and you’re gonna spend a lot of time on it, so you might as well at least get something decent.

The TikTokker who posted the viral video you’re about to watch showed viewers what happened when he bought a cheap-o mattress…and it wasn’t pretty.

The video showed a man cut into a mattress…and it wasn’t a pretty picture…

He said, “Look at this. Don’t buy cheap mattresses from anywhere.”

A woman off-camera said, “We paid $250 for that.”

The man ended the video by saying, “Don’t buy from Price Busters.”

Check out the video.

@funny_videosmoe

#ForYouPage #TikTok #TikTok #pricebusters the video speaks itself don’t buy a mattress cheap

♬ original sound – محمد ابو فايز 🇵🇸☑️🔵

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.25.48 PM We paid $250 for that! A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With the Mattress He Bought From Price Busters

Another individual dropped some knowledge.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.26.00 PM We paid $250 for that! A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With the Mattress He Bought From Price Busters

And one individual sounds upset…

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.26.21 PM We paid $250 for that! A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With the Mattress He Bought From Price Busters

It’s never a good idea to get a cheap mattress…

There are some things worth spending money on.

