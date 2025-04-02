A Store Owner Was Acting Shady, So A Customer Reported Him And He Got In Big Trouble

I’ll never understand business owners who are REALLY BAD at customer service…

Refuse service when legally you can’t? Hope you enjoy the fine. “I live in Portugal. Here when something happens at a commercial space you write it in the complaints book. My parents own a business which mean I am fairly well informed about how these things work.

I had recently had an encounter at this kiosk with this man and he lingered at my card checking numbers names flipped it over looking at the CVV it was uncomfortable. Onto the exchange: Me: ” Good morning I would like two packs of Winston 100’s 26 cigarettes” He proceeds to ask me for my card with a hand gesture Him: “It’s 12 ,20” ( hand gesture again) Me: “I would prefer to insert the card myself” Him: ” You can’t do that!”

Me: ” I won’t touch the machine at all, only insert the card” Him: throws the machine down in disbelief ” I can’t let you do that” Me: “Are you refusing service?” Him: “Yes” I ask for the complaints book, he refused (which legally he can’t) but it was just me and him, I wait until another client shows up and ask for it again. He relents and gives it to me. As I open it I realize I didn’t have a pen (you have to write out your complaint) I ask for one he refuses. I say okay.

As soon as I open the book I see something wrong. The first complaint is completely ripped out all three pages are. The first page is for the person who makes the complaint, the second is a copy for the business and the third is to remain in the book. Under no circumstance is the third page to disappear even if it’s a mistake and or taken back by the person who makes the complaint it must remain in the book. Seeing as I had no pen I start the process online take the info and start snapping pictures of the missing pages. As soon as he saw me taking pictures he does a bee-line from around the counter to me and tries to take the book away. I said I have every right to keep this book until I’m done with my complaint. He gets huffy and more clients show up . He goes back behind the counter. The thing about these complaints book is that you write it in ink but then you have to follow through and submit them online to the proper authority depending on the complaint. But I didn’t have a pen.

So I bypassed the ink format and immediately submitted online mentioning the weird analysis of my card, the refusal of service and as the last middle finger on the **** you sandwich ( Steve Hoffstetter, if you know, you know). I also mentioned the missing pages with pictures of the missing pages itself including the business’ stamp in the same picture so they can’t refute and say it’s some other book. Now because it was online it goes straight to the authority ASAE and you can choose which department depending on the complaint. After an hour of nicotine withdrawal, of looking the business up the pictures and writing the complaint itself I hand the book in with no written complaint. He opens it chuckles to himself and smugly says, “Did you give up because you didn’t have a pen?”

I say no because I didn’t have a pen I decided to submit it directly online and as my last mic drop moment I said I didn’t feel comfortable writing it in the book as the first complaint had magically disappeared from the book The color drained from his face because we both knew what would happen Even if they don’t take the complaint seriously tampering with the book is absolutely taken seriously and that absolutely will be followed up and fined accordingly. Then I smiled and said I wish I had a pen and left.”

