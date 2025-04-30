Chase Bank Customer Warned People About A Scam From People Claiming To Be From The Bank

I don’t like to be the bearer of bad news, but…it’s time for another scam alert!

This one comes from a TikTokker named Becca who posted a video to warn folks about how scammers targeted her.

Becca said, “I just had the wildest spam call from Chase.”

She explained that she got a phone call from someone who said they worked for Chase Bank.

The caller asked Becca if she made any recent Zelle transactions because it looked like there was fraud on her bank account.

Becca said, “I don’t think this is real, but I just said no, and they were like, ‘okay, well, we’re gonna go ahead and cancel it from your Zelle.’”

The TikTokker said okay and the caller told her they needed to add a Zelle recipient.

Becca said that’s when she knew the call was from a scammer.

She told viewers, “I go, ‘Can you just send me a notification through the Chase app so I know that this is real.'”

The scammer said that the phone number he was calling from was proof enough that he was from Chase Bank.

Becca asked again for him to send a notification and that’s when things took a dark turn.

The scammer said to her, “I’m gonna send a hitman to burn your house down.”

Becca said, “Sir, I live in an apartment; I don’t even have a house.”

That escalated quickly!

Here’s the video.

Beware of scammers…they’re everywhere!

Seriously, just let it go to voicemail.

