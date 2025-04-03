Neighbor Made Multiple Noise Complaints On Them For Silly Reasons, So This Family Found A Way To Show Them What A Real Noise Complaint Sounds Like

There are all types of different people living in a neighborhood, so it is not uncommon that you have to deal with some annoyances from time to time.

What would you do if your neighbor was constantly reporting noise complaints on you, even in the middle of the day when doing normal things?

That is what the family in this story had to deal with, so they got sick of it and showed their neighbor what being loud was really like.

She moved out the next week. So this all happened about 15 years ago, give or take, when I was still a kid living at home. We had a house with a huge backyard in the suburbs, and the neighboring property next to our driveway was a set of three attached rental flats, each with their front door facing our house. We were usually good friends with most of our neighbors, the flats next door included. After the family in the middle flat left, an older single woman moved in.

Maybe she worked from home.

She was home more often than not, so I doubt she had a job, and wasn’t particularly friendly. She kept to herself, which is fine, and never really acknowledged any of the neighbors. Whatever, that’s cool. So one Saturday around midday, I was out back with the lawnmower earning myself some pocket money.

This was unexpected.

Big yard, so about 20 minutes in I was about halfway done, and suddenly a noise control officer knocks on the door. Tells us to hurry it up, they’d received a complaint, and though they thought it ridiculous they had to say something. Bit stupid but whatever. Now we weren’t a loud family, not at all. No parties, screaming, anything like that.

This would get old quick.

Over the next month we kept getting visits from noise control, always during the day mind you. We would get visits for mowing the lawns, and even had a couple of complaints about my younger sister and I playing and hanging out in the backyard on weekends, or in the afternoon after school. Again, we weren’t all that loud. At the time I would have been about 13, so more often than not the boy next door and I would just be chilling on the swings just talking. Not loud, just being outside.

They figured out who was complaining.

Now, we’d never had an issue with noise. None of our other neighbors ever had a problem, we’d never had noise control called before now. So, we asked around. It was fairly obvious at this point that the snobby cow that had moved into the flat next door was doing all the complaining.

This is going to be loud.

My father would always stock up in firewood in the summer to prepare for winter, and would have to chop it up himself. Its the first weekend of chopping for the year and it’s about 2pm on a Saturday. He pulls out his old chainsaw, and it’s on for about a minute and a half at most before he realizes the chain needs to be replaced. Turns it off, grabs the axe and proceeds to chop wood the long way. Next thing we know, noise control shows up.

Yup, another complaint.

The officers are sick of having to visit at this point, and were pretty friendly with Dad by now. Turns out that yes, it was the new neighbor next door. It also turned out that she’d been an issue for them for a while and that noise control was well aware of her stupid complaints, from all of her previous addresses.

They should be able to tell her to stop making false reports.

Unfortunately they were legally obligated to follow through with them. Next weekend, surprise surprise, we get a visit after dad’s been chopping more wood with the axe. Because the chainsaw was out of action. At this point he decides who cares, why not give her something to actually complain about.

This is going to get interesting!

A family friend of ours happened to be a truck driver. He’d drive a big rig (almost optimus prime level) up and down the country. He also happened to be back in town that weekend. We give him a ring, and he’s keen to help us out. Next step is to warn all the other neighbors who were all fully on board because as it turns out, we weren’t the only ones she was complaining about

They knew what they were going.

Proceed to next weekend about 9am, and we spend about half an hour getting this great big truck down our driveway. It was a pretty wide driveway, but it was a pretty wide truck too so it was a tight squeeze. Now having been good friends with previous neighbors, we were familiar with the internal layout of those flats. The bedrooms were directly next to their front doors, facing our driveway.

That takes some careful driving.

We manage to get the cab of this massive truck far enough into the driveway to be directly next to this woman’s bedroom. There’s about a meter and a half separating the truck and her wall. Perfect. On goes the horn. Loud as hell, terrifies our cats. On it goes again. And again. And then us kids get a turn. You could hear that thing a block away.

That would drive anyone crazy.

Did it for about ten minutes, go inside for a coffee, come back out and run the horn one more time for good measure before our friend takes off. This time there were no noise control officers. No complaints. Nothing. She left the next week.

While funny, I wonder if they ever tried knocking on her door and talking to her about it.

