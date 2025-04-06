After She Started Dating Her Boyfriend, She Was Isolated And Disrespected By Her Roommates. So She Left And Got The Ultimate Payback.

Toxic living situations can turn even the best friendships sour.

This woman lived with her best friends, but when she started dating her boyfriend, they didn’t really treat her like a friend anymore.

Eventually, she’d had enough of their mean antics and decided to move out, but before she did, she made sure to get revenge.

Read the story below for all the details.

What I did when I finally moved out of a toxic living situation. When I was in my late teens/early 20s, I lived with all my best girl friends in a cute house. Shortly after moving in, I got more serious with my boyfriend, and things got hostile really quickly. As it turns out, he was a textbook narcissist and wouldn’t let me go out with them anymore.

This woman got excluded from outings and parties.

This created a huge gap in our friendship that heavily relied upon drinking and partying. I stopped getting invites to outings. They would throw huge parties without telling me. They would bounce balls on the floor above my head. They’d also sneak into my room when I was at work, and just snoop through my stuff.

She was released from the lease and got a new place.

Now, we were all young, and looking back, it was definitely shallow friendships. Girls being mean girls. I finally got them all to sign a document releasing me from the lease, and I got a new place with my boyfriend as fast as I could, and was out of there within a month.

Before she left, she took everything she brought for the house with her.

I worked at Home Depot (this is important). So I got a lot of cool and/or essential things for the house! On my last day, I was hellbent of taking every single item that was mine. I felt like the grinch unscrewing all my lightbulbs, taking all the toilet paper, nails in walls, literally anything and everything that I brought to the house, I took it with me.

She also licked all the cutlery pieces!

Now finally, for the best part: I licked every single piece of cutlery in the kitchen and put them away. To this day, I don’t think it was enough and I haven’t spoken to any of those girls since. But it brings me so much joy knowing they would try to turn on lights but there were no lightbulbs in sight.

Haha! What evil petty revenge. Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person calls it “grade A petty.”

I think it’s gone now, says this person.

Finally, this person thinks the boyfriend is the villain.

A little petty revenge makes goodbyes even sweeter.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.