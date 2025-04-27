She Wasn’t Invited To A Friend’s Bridal Shower, So She Declined Her Wedding Invitation. Now Her Friend Is Calling Her Dramatic.

It’s always painful when you realize that your friendship is not reciprocated.

This woman found out that she was not invited to a friend’s bridal shower.

All their other friends were invited except for her.

So, she decided not to attend the wedding.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for not attending my friend’s wedding because I wasn’t invited to the bridal shower? My friend and I have been close for years. She is getting married soon. I found out that everyone in our friend group was invited to her bridal shower. Except me.

This woman was hurt by not being invited to the bridal shower.

I wasn’t even given a heads-up. And honestly, I felt pretty hurt. It wasn’t like I didn’t have time to attend. It just felt like a clear sign that I wasn’t as close to her as I thought.

She was conflicted about attending her friend’s wedding.

A couple of weeks later, she invited me to the wedding. I was super torn. I thought about going. But honestly, I felt like, “Why should I go to the wedding?” She couldn’t even invite me to a small event like the bridal shower.

She didn’t go, but the bride kept texting her.

I ended up declining her wedding invitation. And telling her I was busy that day. She’s been texting me nonstop. She’s saying I’m being dramatic. She said that I should’ve just come to the wedding.

She felt like she wasn’t a priority.

But, I just feel like I’m not a priority to her. And maybe this is my way of showing her how I feel. AITA for not going to her wedding? Because I wasn’t invited to the bridal shower?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another opinion from this one.

This person gives a very good insight into the matter.

This one wouldn’t go to the wedding either.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s kind of petty to trash a friendship over a bridal shower.

But there could be something deeper going on.

