April 3, 2025 at 4:49 am

Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And It’s Not What You Might Expect

by Ben Auxier

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

You ever wonder if your Amazon driver is judging you for your purchases?

They might be. And it’s likely not for the reasons you’d expect.

Just look at this example from Amazon driver and TikTok user @santaclausnephew:

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

“You know who I absolutely cannot stand?” he says from the back of his delivery van.

“Dr. Elsey. I hate Dr. Elsey.”

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

“Now I know everybody’s like, ‘who is Dr. Elsey?’ The guy who created cat litter.”

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

“Look at this. You see this? You see this 40 pound box of cat litter? I got one, two, three, four of them. And I’m pretty sure in here somewhere I got one more Dr. Elsey box of cat litter. I’m pretty sure I had five.”

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

“And they’re all going to different houses. They’re not even going to the same stop. Not even two of them going to one stop.”

TikTok/santaclausnephew

@santaclausnephew in his delivery van

“I hate you, Dr. Elsey. I hate you!”

@santaclausnephew

I think I can speak for all Amazon drivers when I say I hate this stuff😂😂😡 #amazon #amazondriver #amazonproblems #drelsey #catlitter #fyp #fypage #foryoupage #funnyy #funnytiktok #funnyvideo

♬ original sound – Big B

Things are getting heavy here.

2025 03 14 22 15 10 Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And Its Not What You Might Expect

I guess we could just stop.

2025 03 14 22 15 22 Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And Its Not What You Might Expect

I mean really, we could.

2025 03 14 22 15 37 Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And Its Not What You Might Expect

It’s a COMMON issue.

2025 03 14 22 15 56 Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And Its Not What You Might Expect

But I guess it’s just some heavy boxes.

It’s not like Amazon is on record for a bunch of other nightmarish employee abuses, right?

…right?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter