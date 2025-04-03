Amazon Driver Loathes it When You Order A Particular Product, And It’s Not What You Might Expect

You ever wonder if your Amazon driver is judging you for your purchases?

They might be. And it’s likely not for the reasons you’d expect.

Just look at this example from Amazon driver and TikTok user @santaclausnephew:

“You know who I absolutely cannot stand?” he says from the back of his delivery van.

“Dr. Elsey. I hate Dr. Elsey.”

“Now I know everybody’s like, ‘who is Dr. Elsey?’ The guy who created cat litter.”

“Look at this. You see this? You see this 40 pound box of cat litter? I got one, two, three, four of them. And I’m pretty sure in here somewhere I got one more Dr. Elsey box of cat litter. I’m pretty sure I had five.”

“And they’re all going to different houses. They’re not even going to the same stop. Not even two of them going to one stop.”

“I hate you, Dr. Elsey. I hate you!”

Things are getting heavy here.

I guess we could just stop.

I mean really, we could.

It’s a COMMON issue.

But I guess it’s just some heavy boxes.

It’s not like Amazon is on record for a bunch of other nightmarish employee abuses, right?

…right?

