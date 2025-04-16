An Aggressive Driver Tailgated Them, So They Used Their Windshield Fluid to Get Them To Back Off

In the comments of this story from the pages of Reddit, I learned a new term that I’m going to use from now on: BUMPER HUMPER.

It means someone who rides your bumper when you’re driving, and I think it’s delightful!

Anyway, check out how this person dealt with a bumper humper who wouldn’t get off their tail.

Start now!

You want to cut me off as we’re dropping off our kids at school? “Some background: you turn off a main road and have about a 1/4 mile before turning right into the drop off area.

Classy!

I make my turn and a mom in a mini-van turns after me and cuts me off (and has to slam on the brakes at the stop sign). We turn, drop off our kids (it’s a combo middle school/high school) and my HS daughter recognizes one of the two occupants of the mini-van. We leave and are back on the main road (speed limit 65). The mom in the mini-van is still riding my *** when I remember that my front and back windows need to be cleaned. It might be minor, but watching her back off brought me joy.”

A little windshield washer fluid works every time!

