An Unsupervised Dog’s Antics Led To An Emergency Vet Visit, And The Aftermath Turned Into A Shared Blame Game Between Siblings

Sharing a home with pets means sharing the responsibilities and the messes that come with them.

But when one dog’s appetite turned potentially lethal, everyone pointed fingers instead of cleaning up the mess.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to pay back my dog’s vet bill? I (28F) live in a house with 3 dogs. My mom has an English bulldog, my (22M) brother has a husky, and I have a puggle.

They all take very different approaches when it comes to training their pets.

Unfortunately, my brother’s 1.5-year-old husky is not trained and has eaten/destroyed MANY things in the house. She has a crate that everyone refuses to use because, “She can’t be locked in a kennel all day!” The other day, while I was out with a friend, my mother—who was watching my brother’s dog at the time—decided to take a short nap.

But that’s when disaster struck.

During this time, my brother’s untrained and now unsupervised dog got into medicine that was placed on the center of a square table. The location was previously thought to be out of the dogs’ reach. After finding the evidence, my family quickly brought her to the vet, where she was made to vomit.

Turns out, the husky luckily didn’t ingest any of the medication.

They could not find any medicine in her stomach, just undigested dog food. They then brought my dog to the vet, without asking but with retroactive permission. The same thing was done with my dog, and no pills could be found. All 60 pills are missing.

But regardless, now there’s a hefty vet bill to pay.

Both dogs were given activated charcoal and sent home. My mother paid the bill upfront for both dogs and expects to be reimbursed by both my brother and me.

Now no one can agree on whose fault it is.

I believe my brother should foot the bill in its entirety, as his dog not only put mine at risk, but it was his untrained dog that grabbed the medication. My family’s solution is now to keep everything dangerous and expensive out of her reach. (This will also include desks, kitchen counters, tables, etc.)

But she doesn’t find this reasonable at all.

I can’t see hanging every item I own from the ceiling being feasible. So, AITA for refusing to pay back my dog’s vet bill???

Looks like this family is also missing a healthy dose of accountability.

Let’s see Reddit’s verdict.

There’s more than enough blame to go around here.

She should pay the bill, if nothing else as a courtesy to her mother.

Hiding dangerous things should just be a given.

Everyone needs to take their share of the responsibility here.

It turns out, neither sibling comes out of this situation looking so good.

One thing is for sure: The dog wasn’t the only one acting out of bounds here.

