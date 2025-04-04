Arrogrant Teacher Would Always Insult And Make Fun Of His Students, So This Student Devised A Plan To Expose His True Colors In The Classroom

Some teachers let power go to their heads.

This student tells us about his egotistical teacher who would make fun of all the students.

When he had to repeat his class, he gathered some evidence to use against the teacher, and as payback, he took matters into his own hands.

Read the story below to find out how it all unfolded.

My Teacher insulted and made fun of me a lot of times. I’m an Industrial Engineering student. I had faced a lot of ego-centric teachers, but this one was too extreme. He was so obnoxious just because his sister is the current “Doyenne.”

This young man was annoyed at his egotistic teacher.

He insulted and made fun of all the students and called us stupid, dumb, useless, etc. All the students were afraid of him. I was so annoyed that no one ever did anything, so I decided to provoke him, and every time he insulted me, I answered him in a smart way. I really wanted him to punch me right in the face so I could file charges.

When he repeated his class, he pretended to treat the teacher well.

He made me drop his class, so I had to repeat it. This time, I raised my hand in class a lot, treated him well and with a lot of respect. It didn’t take a lot of time to become one of his favorite students. I recorded every single class so I had a lot of material of him insulting students.

He was able to get an audio recording of the professor insulting the former dean.

More importantly, I had one audio that was pure gold. He was insulting the ex-dean by calling him dumb and also saying that he himself was cheating on his wife. A lot of drama involved.

He uploaded the file online and sent it to the people involved.

You guys may know the quote: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” I created a false Facebook profile, and sent the audio to the ex-dean that my teacher insulted. I also sent it to his wife and uploaded the audio on YouTube. I then posted the video on the wall of all the other teachers. Most importantly, I posted it on the wall and photos of his sister, the current Doyenne.

They started looking for the culprit.

The Doyenne and my teacher were almost fired, but they somehow managed not to be. Now, they’re looking for the head of the one who uploaded the video. They offered a reward to the students. They’re going to pass all the classes of this semester without studying in reward for handing them my head.

Wow! That’s some serious revenge. Hopefully none of the other students rat him out.

The best way to win is to let your opponent destroy themselves.

