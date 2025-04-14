Art Student Was Criticized For Liking Anime, But Turns The Tables By Discrediting Teacher’s Conceptual Art In Her Final Project

Criticism is one thing, but disrespecting your style and ideas in front of others?

That hits different.

So, what would you do if your art teacher constantly discredited your work, told you your style wasn’t “real art,” and even encouraged others to abandon what they loved just to fit her taste?

Would you brush it off?

Or would you turn it around and hone in on her work?

In the following story, one student finds herself in this exact predicament with her art teacher.

Here’s what happened.

Don’t like my art? Well I don’t like yours either. I am in college and studying for my extended diploma in art and design. I have a teacher this year who is all about conceptual art and has never drawn a day in her life. To keep this short, I will just list the things she had done before: told me that my drawings are just copies and not real art, told me that “anime” isn’t art and I need to be more realistic, told my class to use AI art, told me that my portfolio for University was not enough of me and to remove some of my best work. To put it lightly, this woman gets on my nerves. We were doing an industry-linked project with a local business during our practice project before our final major. She had arranged for the head of the company to come and see our artwork as we were in a lesson.

This was the teacher’s first mistake.

She spent 3/4 of an hour looking at two people’s work in particular (there were nine of us in that class), and then eventually came over to me and my friends. We all specialize in character creation and concept art, looking at a lot of different animation and cartoons, and using those styles. She brought over this woman and said “These are our character creators, they all really like anime but we’re trying to get them to move away from that and look at some real art.” We were shocked that she would just discredit our work in front of the woman who employed us to do work for her business.

She found the perfect way to get back at the teacher.

I am now on our final project. She had told me multiple times on our previous project that ” You can’t just do research on things you like, you need to broaden your research,” so I decided to do just that. I made an entire research page on conceptual art and went into detail discussing an artist’s themes and exploring the style of her work, and saying how to me it doesn’t make sense and that I don’t have the same love for it as it seems illogical. I used a lot of points to back up my views and made sure that she couldn’t turn it against me. We are also being taken on a trip to a conceptual art gallery that I will be doing the exact same with.

Apparently, she’s not popular with students.

She spent the first half of this year discrediting all my hard work and style, so now I will discredit hers. She has seen the research page but didn’t even bother to properly read it, but she said that she likes that I’ve put myself more open to looking at different artists. She had seen how I had spoken about it in her brief look over my work, and quickly moved on to the next table. Completely forgetting to look at the others’ work on my table, but they didn’t care and didn’t want to talk to her anyway. I hope she knows how much we all don’t like her way of teaching.

Wow! That teacher really sounds like something else!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

Interesting little rant.

This person would’ve tried changing courses.

According to this comment, she should turn the teacher in.

Excellent point.

Good for the student, but that teacher needs to be in trouble.

Not only is she acting very unprofessionally, but her behavior could negatively impact the student’s future art career.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.