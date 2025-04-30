Babysitter Agrees To Watch Six Kids For $300, And Demands Her Whole Fee When The Parents Try To Short Her

This babysitter agreed to watch six kids at a chaotic 50th birthday party for $300, after negotiations with the parents.

AITAH for asking for my $50 a parent owes me for looking after 6 children? So I babysat for a parents 50th birthday event over the weekend. 6 kids 6 hours all at the party. It was like a kids drop off with multiple parents bringing their kids to me. I suggested a rate of $60 an hour which seemed very reasonable to me. $10 a child and the cost would be split among the parents. The mom texted me back and said that it was too high and proposed a rate of $38-40 since the kids are aged 5-11 and “easy to watch/independent.” To that I declined and sent my last offer of a flat rate of $300 (which is $10 an hour less than I originally asked). She responded that the rate was “too high” but it would be ok for the evening. So we settled on $300 for the night.

Night of the party comes, kids are being dropped off to me and the parents never introduce themselves. “Hi my name is Susan and you’ll be taking care of my little Johnny for tonight. If he’s a little turd come find me.” Nope. None of that. The kids were wild and excited and eating chocolate cake and drinking sprite up until 10 o clock at night. They were shooting me with nerf guns, water guns, physically getting into fights with each other and all around causing mass havoc. They are also the same size as me. I literally had to find kids parents in a swarm of hundreds of millionaires (not exaggerating their house is worth 3 million but can’t afford to pay my rate?) to find whose kid belonged to whose parent. It was a nightmare. The behaviors were so bad but in the original text mom said they were “easy/independent.”

I got cut at 11 o clock. Not by my choice. The parents got too drunk to go out so once the kids were down I left. The mom venmoed me and she only payed me $250. She told me that since I left early she adjusted the rate accordingly even though we had a deal of flat rate $300. I am thinking of sending her a text or Venmo request asking for my money she owes me. Would I be the a******????

After the behaviors and effort i put into the kids having a fun night. Running around playing hide and seek, entertaining, playing basketball, getting shot at by water guns. I would assume $300 is very minimal. What would you guys do or say???

