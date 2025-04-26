Bank Labeled Customer A Rule Breaker Over Forty Dollars, So He Followed The Rules To The Letter And Found An Unexpected Loophole

Banks love to follow strict rules, that is, until someone follows them too well.

When one young man’s ATM card got unfairly flagged, he figured out how to game the system without breaking a single rule.

You Cannot Have Another Bank Card I was in a co-op program at my university. The national bank on campus (a somewhat isolated campus due to the agriculture programs it offered) also had branches in the city near where I was doing my co-op work terms. This was long ago, when ATMs were new-ish. Let’s call it last century?

I withdrew some money with my bank card in the evening. Then the next day, I wanted to get more, so I used the ATM at lunch. Instead of getting cash, the machine ate (retained) my card and ended the transaction. I went into the branch to see what could be done.

Me: The ATM just took my card. Teller: I’m sorry, sir. (That was nice — I was pretty young.) Do you know your account number? Me: Yes, I do! (I had a cheque book with me.) Here it is. [Teller types and looks at the screen.]

Teller: I’m sorry, sir. You exceeded the withdrawal limit of your account. Me: Uhh, forty dollars yesterday, and today is too much? Teller: Yes, sir. Me: Can I have my card back?

Teller: No, sir. Your account can no longer be linked to a card because of the limit violation. (I’m an ATM criminal!) Me: But I don’t have an overdraft. I’m not even close. You can see the balance, right? Teller: I’m sorry, sir, but that is the bank’s policy.

Me: I’d like to speak to a manager. (I know, jerk move, but it’s my money.) [Teller takes me to a manager.] Manager: Ah, Teller tells me you had a bit of trouble with our ATM. Me: That’s right. I’d like a new card for my account.

Manager: I’m sorry. The bank’s policy is not to trust people that don’t follow the rules. We cannot issue you a new card — ever again. Me: It’s still my money, right? Manager: Of course, sir!

Me: I want to close my account. Manager: Here, let’s go have Teller take care of that for you. [Teller goes through all the work to close my account and give me cash.]

Me: Thank you very much. Now, I understand that new accounts get a bank card, is that right? Teller: Yes, sir. You get a card and PIN as soon as you open an account. You even get some table cheques to start you off while your order is being printed. Me: I’d like to open an account and get a bank card for it, please.

I complied with their rules and ended up with exactly what I started with. Alas, the poor teller was the one that had to do all the work, but no way was I going to pay out-of-system fees to use their ATMs on campus if I’d gone to a different bank.

