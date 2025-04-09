Bank Representative Needed To Verify This Man’s Identity Through A Code, But The Text Message Said To Not Share It

Observing safety measures is essential, especially when it comes to financial matters.

This man called his bank’s official helpline for assistance.

They sent him a verification code with a strict warning not to share it.

That left him wondering why the bank rep was asking for the code.

Read the story below for all the details.

Don’t share this code? Ok I won’t. I called a helpline for a bank recently. Yes. it was their number. Yes, I made the phone call. So no, this wasn’t some phishing attempt.

The bank representative needed to verify this caller’s identity.

The representative said: “Ok, we need to send you a code to verify your identity.” I said, “Okay.”

This man didn’t give them the code.

The text said: “WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR THIS CODE. DO NOT SHARE IT.” So, I told the helpline I couldn’t provide the code. They got upset. Maybe rephrase your text message wording, fellas.

Better safe and paranoid than sorry!

