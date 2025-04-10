Bank Required Him To Pay A Monthly Convenience Fee Using Autopay, But Since A Fixed Payment Schedule Didn’t Work For Him, He Found A Workaround

Unfair fees can make even simple payments frustrating.

This man got a small car loan right after high school, but the lending company charged a $15 convenience fee every month.

They were suggesting autopay, but that didn’t work for him, which forced him to get creative in how he made the payments.

Read the story below for all the details.

Convenience fee to pay car loan Fresh out of high school, I needed a reliable car to commute to college. I had decent credit and work (albeit not super steady). Thus, I was able to secure a small car loan of $5k. Everything was running smoothly until I went to make my first payment.

This man learned that he needed to pay a convenience fee of $15 every month.

When I attempted to do so, I was informed that there would be a convenience fee. They said I needed to make a payment of $15. Their solution was to set up autopay which did not work for me as my paycheck fluctuated week to week, and sometimes, I needed until the very last day to pay the loan.

He discovered that he could schedule an end date to the autopay.

They refused to budge on the convenience fee for a one-time payment, even knowing my situation. So, I dug around on their website I found out that you could schedule an end date to the autopay.

He created varying schedules every month.

So, my malicious compliance was I scheduled an autopay to start on the date I wanted to pay and then put the end date as the next day. I did this every payment, every month. Then when it was paid off, I went into the branch. I closed my accounts.

Then, he emailed the CEO to inform him how bad of a practice it was.

I emailed the CEO what a crappy practice it is charging someone who is just trying to pay you back. Shocker: I didn’t get any response back. The kicker was this was at a credit union, and not even a bank. Greedy pigs!

Some businesses can be so greedy!

