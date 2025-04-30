Bar Owner Kicks Out A Customer Over Ice, Then Loses Entire Company’s Business When He Realizes The Man Is Their Boss

Some people get so caught up in the rules, they forget who they’re serving.

What would you do if a bar owner refused a simple drink request and kicked out your company’s top executive over it?

Would you stick around for the sake of your reservation?

Or would you show loyalty and leave with your boss?

In today’s story, one team finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what they did.

Kick the main boss of the company out of your bar at a company drinks? Okay. My Dad was one of the three partners at one of his former companies (about medium-sized). One day, he and his company went out for company drinks. I don’t think it was exactly a company party, but it was more than an after-work drink at the pub. Anyway, the bar was serving aperitifs, and my dad asked for his without ice, as he hates ice tainting his drink. The owner, who was behind the bar, refused and said the ice was mandatory. So he served my Dad’s with ice. Dad accepted it, took the ice out, and laid it on the drain rack that goes under the beer draughts. The owner ordered him to leave.

He changed his mind real quick.

My Dad was half expecting it, but when the landlord asked him to repeat himself, he once again told him to leave. My Dad said, “Okay,” and started to leave. And his company all started to file out after him. The owner protested, “No, no, you don’t all have to leave. Only he has to leave.”

Unfortunately, they were all a package deal.

One of the other staffers said something along the lines of, “Sorry mate. He’s the big boss. We all go where he goes.” So they all left and went to another bar. They had made a reservation at the bar they were leaving, but they hadn’t put down any deposit for it, and hadn’t bought any drinks yet. The aperitifs had been complimentary, so the owner didn’t even get paid for those.

Wow! That owner really messed up.

