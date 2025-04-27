Boyfriend Moves Into Her Mortgage-Free Apartment With His Pets, But Still Wants to Split Expenses In Half

One woman was all for playing house with her boyfriend—until she realized she might be the only one making sacrifices.

From opening her rent-free home to his noisy dog and extra cat, to agreeing to split costs that suddenly felt not-so-split, she’s starting to wonder if her generosity is being taken for granted.

Is it love…or is it freeloading?

AITA for feeling uncomfortable that my boyfriend wants to split expenses even though he’s moving into my apartment rent free? I (30F) have been with my boyfriend (33M) for a little over a year. A few months ago, we started talking about moving in together. The original plan was to find a new place and rent it together, but then the idea came up (kind of impulsively, honestly) that he could just move into my apartment, a two bedroom place that I own outright, not rent. At first, it made sense. He wouldn’t pay rent since the place is already mine, but he could help with utilities, etc. I came to peace with the fact that he’d be bringing his cat and his big, loud dog (I already have three cats). That part alone was already a compromise on my end.

A mooch with pets!

We later discussed how we’d split costs. He suggested he’d pay for the “fixed” expenses like electricity and Wi-Fi, and I’d cover groceries, cat food, and anything else that comes up. But here’s the thing: I feel like “groceries and everything else” would end up being the same if not more than what he would be paying. He eats a lot more than I do, and I’m already offering him a rent-free place to live. So would I be footing the larger part of the living expenses and sharing my space and routines with him, his pet, and his lifestyle?

Only time will tell…

I wouldn’t mind covering a few subscriptions or splitting some costs, but overall, this arrangement is starting to feel a bit unbalanced and honestly, I’m not super comfortable with it. I feel like if you are my man and you are not paying rent you should cover all these other costs including EVERYTHING including FOOD. AITA for feeling like this setup isn’t fair and wanting to renegotiate or rethink it altogether?

Reddit understood her hesitation, big time.

This person says f he’s not paying rent, he should be doing more than just tossing a few bucks at the electric bill.

This person has seen the grocery issue far too many times.

And this person says it’s a 100% no, and she is 100% NTA.

When he brings a whole zoo and still wants to go Dutch?

Yeah… no.

