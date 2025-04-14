Her Boyfriend Was Really Sweet To Her, But Eventually She Got Tired Of Paying His Way

They’d been together for over two years, and by all accounts, he was kind, supportive, and loving.

The only issue?

She was footing the bill for nearly everything—from dates and groceries to his personal expenses.

Eventually, she realized the emotional labor wasn’t the only thing piling up.

Check out the details and see whether or not you agree with her reasoning.

AITA for breaking up with my sweet boyfriend because I couldn’t handle funding his life anymore? I (19F) need an outside perspective on whether I’m the a****** for ending things with my boyfriend (20M) of a few years. For context, we’re both university students. He was my first relationship, and I genuinely cared about him, but over time, the financial and emotional imbalance became unbearable.

Let’s hear it!

When we first met, I was a new student at our school, feeling lonely and out of place. He was charismatic, kind, and went out of his way to make me feel welcome. We started dating quickly, and in the beginning, I didn’t mind paying for dates or small trips. I knew his family struggled financially—his parents had five kids despite being broke (they became parents at 16 and never stabilized)—so I wanted to be supportive. He’d occasionally chip in when he could, and I told myself it was temporary.

It won’t last forever, it won’t last forever…

Everything changed when my own family hit financial trouble last year. I started working night shifts on top of classes to help out, and the stress forced me to grow up fast. Suddenly, I became hyper-aware of money, stability, and what a healthy relationship should look like. That’s when I realized how one-sided ours had become. His family issues escalated, and he began unloading daily about having no food at home, unpaid school fees, or needing basics like clothes.

Oh boy.

Out of guilt and care, I started covering his meals, school supplies, and even his wardrobe, all while still paying for every date, gift, or outing we had. Meanwhile, I’m a broke student too—my allowance and part-time wages barely covered my own needs. What hurt most wasn’t the money itself. It was the total lack of reciprocity. In three years, he never planned a single date, bought me a gift, or even picked a flower from the sidewalk. When I begged for any gesture—even free things like a heartfelt note or even a flower on the road but he’d still shut down with, “You know I’m broke.” But here’s the kicker..he ALWAYS magically had cash for motels and condoms when he wanted to hook up. It felt like a slap in the face.

No kidding.

After a year of this cycle—me drowning in expenses, him trauma-dumping daily, and zero effort on his end—I finally snapped. I ended things abruptly, and while he seemed shocked, I felt instant relief, like a weight lifted. I know his situation is awful, and he’s not a bad person. He’s sweet, thoughtful in small ways, and stuck in a life he didn’t choose. But I couldn’t keep setting myself on fire to keep him warm. So, AITA for walking away? I feel guilty for prioritizing myself, but I also know I deserve a partner who tries.

Breaking up felt brutal, but staying felt like slow financial burnout.







Kindness is great—self-sufficiency is better.

It was long past time to get away from this guy.

