Bride Bans Fiancé’s Mom From The Wedding After She Took Over The Planning, But Then Her Fiancé Turns On Her Too

AITA for not wanting my partner to bring his mom to our wedding? So, a bit of background: I (28F) am getting married to my fiancé (30M) in a few months. We’ve been together for 5 years, and everything has been great, until the wedding planning started. My fiancé is really close with his mom. Like, uncomfortably close. She calls him multiple times a day, shows up uninvited to our house, and even tries to insert herself into major decisions in our relationship. I’ve spoken to him about how I feel, and he reassures me that he will set boundaries, but the behavior hasn’t stopped. The wedding planning has been on a whole other level.

His mom has taken over nearly every aspect of the planning, from choosing the venue to picking out the guest list. When I try to have a say, she undermines me and tells me I’m being “too controlling.” I tried talking to my fiancé about it, but he just tells me to “let her be happy.” So, here’s where the problem lies: I told my fiancé that I didn’t want his mom to attend our wedding. I explained that I felt like she was taking away from our special day, and it was stressing me out. He got really upset, saying I was being unfair and trying to “separate him from his family.” I feel bad, but at the same time, I don’t think I should have to tolerate his mom interfering in every aspect of our relationship. We’ve been planning this wedding for months, and it feels like it’s no longer about us as a couple, but about her. AITA?

