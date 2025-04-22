Bride Was Grateful For All Her Cousin’s Wedding Planning Support, But Then She Made A Request That Could Cost Their Long Friendship

Ah, weddings. Those joyful occasions that can somehow still test even the strongest of relationships.

AITA for telling my cousin she can’t wear a white gown to my wedding? I’m am 28 and getting married soon, and my cousin/close friend Tanya (27) is one of my bridesmaids. We’ve been friends since middle school, so she’s basically my sister. She’s been super involved in planning, which I’ve really appreciated because I’m under much stress. But recently, she told me she wants to wear a white dress to my wedding.

At first, I thought she was joking. When I realized she was serious, I reminded her that wearing white to someone else’s wedding is disrespectful. I pointed out that she was one of the people who helped enforce that rule at other weddings we’ve been to, which I thought was weird – why is it only my wedding? She even made a huge deal about it when we went to a mutual friend’s wedding last year.

She got emotional and told me why it was so important to her. Tanya’s first marriage was a disaster. It was rushed, her ex’s family controlled everything, and she never got to have the wedding she truly wanted. She always imagined herself in a beautiful white gown, but her wedding ended up being a quick courthouse ceremony with a plain dress. She told me that wearing a white gown to my wedding would make help her feel like she was finally getting to experience that always wanted to be part of a beautiful wedding, feeling special, and having that “bridal” moment she never got.

I felt awful hearing that, but I told her if she wears white, she’s out of my wedding. I understand why this means so much to her, but at the same time… it’s my wedding. I don’t want to be a bridezilla, (think I was too harsh) but I also don’t want my bridesmaid showing up in a white gown. I gently told her that I love her and I understand why this is emotional for her, but my wedding day isn’t the time for her to have her bridal moment, it’s mine. I may have been in the wrong here when I said “your sad marriage is not my fault. Get a grip on life and maybe grow up.”

She got really quiet and said she thought I, of all people, would understand. Now things feel tense between us. I think I was too harsh. The wedding hasn’t happened yet, but I’m worried this is going to put a wedge between us. I don’t want her to feel dismissed, but I also feel like my boundary is reasonable and I feel really bad about what I said. AITA?

Tanya’s reasoning is weird, and her request is certainly unreasonable.

But the way the bride spoke to her was completely inappropriate too.

If she truly cares about her cousin, she needs to show some empathy; but Tanya also needs to realize that this wedding is not her bridal moment.

