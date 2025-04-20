April 20, 2025 at 4:48 am

Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way You’re Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

by Ashley Ashbee

“Do you know why it swivels,” asks TikToker @kellykrugerbrooks about her vegetable peeler in her viral video, “And why there is a blade on each side?”

Then she peels an English cucumber in a rapid forward and backward motion.

It’s a bit cringeworthy for anyone who has injured themselves with a blade in the kitchen because the risk of skinning your hand this way is high.

That’s why people peel in one direction only.

But Kelly’s method is “how you do it really fast.”

She doesn’t reveal her source and many people have commented that the blade swivels so you can peel with either your left or your right hand.

At one point in her video, a child’s hand, presumably Kelly’s daughter, pops up holding a small object.

“You want it?” the kid asks and Kelly says sure.

It’s an adorable moment, but it might make you clench your fists as the distraction could have upped the chances of Kelly slicing herself.

The question is: why peel your cucumber? Maybe she’s making cucumber sandwiches.

Watch the full clip.

Did you know? #kitchenhacks

Here is what folks are saying.

The shade! I wonder where this person is from.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 at 6.20.37 PM Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way Youre Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

A good old face palm. This seems more likely.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 at 6.21.00 PM Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way Youre Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

I think it is implied, but how nice to explain it.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 at 6.21.23 PM Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way Youre Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

Oh, please. I’m sure Kendall Jenner can peel a cucumber. Slicing it, though? No comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 at 6.22.32 PM Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way Youre Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

It is! Very. I don’t think this is the actual intended use.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 at 6.22.48 PM Busy Mom Shares The Really Fast Way Youre Can Use Both Sides Of A Peeler To Make Quick Work Of An English Cucumber

If she slices her hand open, I bet she’ll video it for her followers.

