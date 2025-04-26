Car Dealership Tried To Profit Off Of A Test Drive Accident, But Their Scam Failed And They Ended Up Losing Big

Not every car-buying experience goes according to plan.

After a test drive led to a collision, one driver ended up taking down a crooked car dealership who tried to take advantage of the incident.

Crooked second hand car dealer A number of years ago, I was test-driving a used sports car.

I got about one block from the dealership and got into an accident — partially my fault. The brakes were spongy, and the stop ended up with the front end of the car sticking into an intersection by about two feet. It was a residential area, and the only car on the cross street took off the front end of the car I was driving. That driver might not have hit me if they hadn’t been turned around talking to someone in the back seat.

I made a police report and an insurance report, and the insurance company said not to worry.

A couple of months later, I received a letter from the dealership saying I owed the price of the car, and if I didn’t pay, they were going to sue me. But I had already talked to the insurance company.

Once I informed the dealership that I had already spoken to the insurance company and knew the payout was more than the sales price of the car, I never heard from them again.

I then contacted the government office that licenses car dealers and told them what happened. They ended up losing their license.

