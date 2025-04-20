Chipotle Customer Shares How She Gets The Same Meal From The Restaurant Every Day For Only $4

Four bucks for a whole meal?!?!

Sign me up!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she gets the same meal from Chipotle every day for only $4.

She told viewers, “I get the same lunch literally every day for $4 from Chipotle. I’ll show you guys how I do it. I’m so excited.”

The video cut to her again and she said, “I forgot to finish recording that day because I ate it so fast. So you get a tortilla on the side, then you select your beans and rice. You want to swipe and put on the side, because then they put them in these containers and you get a little bit more.”

She continued, “This is the one taco that you get. This has chicken, tomato, cheese and lettuce. I’ll show you guys what I do. So I literally have my tortilla on my lap, my huge tortilla, and then I have the little taco right here.”

The woman then said, “So, you just take what’s in here and I just flop it onto the tortilla so it looks like this now, and then I take the side of the beans and the rice, and I’ll just scoop some of that in here.”

She continued, “Then I take my beans. I don’t even use everything that’s in here. I literally use that much. There’s still so much left. If you don’t get this at Chipotle, I don’t know what the freak you’re doing. This is so good. It’s their salad dressing, it’s a vinaigrette, but it is incredible. Then, I’ll show you guys what this looks like but I just pour this salad dressing on top.”

The woman told viewers they’d be “good to go” after they followed her instructions.

Take a look at the video.

Everyone loves a cheap meal…especially these days!

