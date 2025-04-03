College Intern At Walt Disney World Takes His Job A Little Bit Too Seriously, And The Manifesto He Writes Scares The Bosses

We’ve all worked crappy jobs here and there.

But in this story, one man thought the fastest way to change fast food was… detailed, extensive writing?

Seriously, it was a college summer job, but he took the job very seriously and wanted things to change.

Let’s dig in to this manifesto.

Steve’s Manifesto Alright y’all, let me tell you about one of the most accidentally legendary people I ever worked with. This wasn’t me, but I witnessed it firsthand, and it still pops into my head at random moments like… did that actually happen? So a few years ago, I was in the Disney College Program (DCP) at Walt Disney World. If you know, you know. Basically, a bunch of overworked, underpaid college kids running around trying to make magic happen while slowly losing our sanity.

I was working at Backlot Express in Hollywood Studios, slinging burgers and dodging angry guests who thought I personally ruined their vacation. Now, Backlot was mostly staffed by CPs (Disney’s cute way of saying college interns who will work any shift for $12 an hour), and it was like… 98% girls.

There were a few guys, but then there was Steve (not his real name, but spiritually, he is a Steve).

And y’all… Steve was built different. First off, Steve was the most serious person I have ever met in a fast food setting. He took this job with the intensity of a man training for the Olympics. While the rest of us were just trying to survive another day of sticky floors and screaming children, Steve was studying the job. Like, analyzing it.

He was also, hilariously, weirdly wholesome about it? He used to send daily motivational messages to all the other CPs, which was actually kinda sweet. Like, you’d be waking up at 6 AM for a soul-crushing morning shift, and there’d be a message from Steve in the group chat like, “Rise and shine, everyone! Another day to make magic! We got this!!” And it was like… damn, okay, Steve, I guess we do got this.

The girls even started calling themselves Steve’s Angels because, in some unspoken way, we had all just accepted that we were in his little motivational cult. But his real masterpiece? His magnum opus? Steve, sweet, intense, dedicated Steve, wrote a full-scale, multi-page engineering-style report on the entire operation of Backlot Express.

No, I am not joking. No, this was not for a class. This was just… a passion project. This thing was SUPER detailed. I’m talking multiple pages of analysis on everything. He had sections breaking down the kitchen layout, order efficiency, cleaning procedures, he even wrote a full guide on how to take out the trash. Like… sir. This is a theme park burger joint. No one is out here reading The Art of Trash Removal before dragging a bag to the dumpster.

Most days after work we would share our stories from the day in the group chat. Mostly bashing the management or complaining about horrible guests. At first, Steve would try to offer encouragement and remind us to smile and make some magic. Then one day he just snapped. I don’t really know what happened, but someone must have really done something bad to get him that angry. Apparently he got so frustrated with the management that he decided that the best thing to do would be to write up a freaking MANIFESTO to tell them how bad they were.

And the best part? He was so proud of it. He kept saying he wanted to post it in the break room so everyone, including management, could read his findings and, presumably, have their minds blown by his revolutionary insights. Management, unfortunately, did not share this vision.

Apparently, when word got out about Steve’s Disney Fast Food Manifesto, the higher-ups kind of panicked. Like, they genuinely thought he was exposing them or something. There were rumors that they tried to fire him over it, which… can you imagine getting fired from the DCP for writing a report? Not for stealing in the dorms. Not for fighting a guest. But for a deeply passionate critique of hamburger logistics.

Steve might’ve gone on to do great things.

I don’t even know what happened to him in the end, but I truly hope he found his calling. Maybe he’s working at NASA, optimizing rocket launch protocols. Maybe he’s still sending daily motivational messages to coworkers. Maybe, just maybe, he’s out there right now, watching a restaurant crew take the trash out the wrong way, and thinking… I tried to warn them.

I’ll never forget Steve.

If anyone ever writes a dissertation on fast food efficiency, I know who the real expert is.

One person says, legends never die!

Another user is like, cool story bro… but how is it revenge?

Someone else says, it’s me. I am Steve.

This person hearts all the Steves of the world.

One user says it’s 2025, we must know what became of Steve!

