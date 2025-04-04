Company He Was Working With Refused To Pay Him For The Work He Did, So He Locked Them Out Of Their Computer System

There are some people who will always try to get out of paying for services.

AITAH a client I did some work for refuses to pay his invoice so I locked him out of his computer systems I’m a contractor for companies that need cyber security or systems to be locked down. While I charge by the hour, I do try to keep my billables low, especially if I like the client. I also vocalise what I am working on very often, for full transparency.

Recently, I did some work for a company. I sent them the invoice as per usual. For some reason, this time, one of the part-owners had a real issue. It was with a couple of things that I did.

He claimed that nobody ever actually 100% signed off on it. That is despite him confirming the work himself. He added that some things I did were similar and redundant. The part he was referring to was a temporary system I set up on my own machine. That was just while I finished their long-term solution.

So I ended up locking them out of one of their systems, until the invoice was paid. I’m not trying to cause any damage, and as soon as they pay the invoice, they can have access again. FYI, this is a system I built for them from this invoice. This is not something random that I’ve commandeered.

AITA or is it justified? The lawyer has said there’s no legal issues because it’s unpaid labour, but I’m on the fence. Thoughts?

