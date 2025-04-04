Couple Is Frustrated With Loud Next Door Neighbors At A Resort Hotel, But Then They Hear Some Juicy Information That They Can Use To Get Them Back

What would you do if you stayed at a hotel where the walls were so thin that you could hear everything your neighbors were saying?

Maybe it wouldn’t be a problem if the neighbors respected quiet hours, but if they didn’t and you couldn’t sleep, you might jump at the chance to use what you heard through the walls to your advantage.

At least, that’s what the couple in today’s story does, and I’m pretty sure the noisy hotel guests wish they had been quieter!

Let’s see how the story plays out!

Noisy Resort Neighbor Gets His Secret Spilled My wife and I decided to go to Southern California for the holidays. We found ourselves a nice resort and checked in. All was well until we noticed that the walls in our room were very thin. As we entered our room we could hear our next door neighbor talking and having an argument with his girlfriend (we shared one common wall with them).

The neighbors were loud, but they left and didn’t seem too concerned about it yet.

They were shouting pretty loud and we could hear everything through the wall. We’ll refer to this guy as Noisy Neighbor (NN). NN kept fighting with his girlfriend about something she said earlier. We didn’t follow, wasn’t interested and decided to go eat and explore around the town we were in.

It got worse at night.

We came back around 10 at night and all was quiet. We figured that NN and his girlfriend already went to bed so we went to bed as well. Turns out he was out. NN and his girlfriend come back at 12 laughing and REALLY loud.

They could seriously hear everything the neighbors were saying.

Loud to the point that we could hear them and hear their entire conversation. Looks like they made up after the fighting that morning. We hear the girlfriend say that she is hungry and NN calls for pizza delivery. It was there that we heard NN’s name, phone number, and credit card info (not that we would do anything with it).

The neighbors did not quiet down.

They kept chatting and laughing and we could hear every bit of their conversation through the thin walls. Wife and I try earplugs, radio, and everything we could think of to drown out the noise. We were hoping that they would eventually turn in for the night and there would be some piece and quiet. Yet NN was full of energy and boyish laughter.

Resort security helped.

Finally at ~2 AM we decided to call the concierge and let the resort security deal with it. The resort we stayed at was meant for mindfulness and mediation, so it did enforce some quiet hours. Security called them up and told them that they were too loud and to keep their voices down. This did the trick for some time and we fell asleep…

The neighbors didn’t stay quiet for very long.

Only to be woken up again at around 5AM to some really LOUD sounds. Like moaning and screaming from the girlfriend. After they were done with their business, they washed up and just kept talking. Laying there in bed I heard all about NN’s job, where he was from, where he grew up, his political views, and so on. Finally at 6 or so we called up the front desk again, this time security actually came and knocked on their door to tell them to keep their voices down as it was still officially quiet hours.

The neighbors made excuses and threats.

NN and his girlfriend were furious that they could be disturbed when they were just having fun and having a good time. They claimed that they wren’t loud at all, and why can’t they just have some fun. They threatened to leave poor reviews for the resort and made sure that all of their friends would hear about this. Security took that all in, gave them their warning, and left.

The neighbors only got worse.

After security left NN and his GF started talking badly about wife and me through the wall knowing that we could hear it. Stuff like, “our neighbors are such jerks, probably. What’s wrong with having fun with my GF huh? Too loud for you jerks?” and just deliberately talked to his GF in a really loud voice, talking about how great the fun was and how she was going to scream and moan louder next time. I was frustrated at this time, with very little sleep. I took out my cell phone and recorded everything that we were hearing, hoping to show the front desk just how little soundproof the room was and hopefully ask for a room change.

Now here’s a really juicy piece of information!

But then something happened… At 7 or so, we heard NN’s phone ring and suddenly NN and GF were really silent. Then I hear NN say: “Hi <NN’s wife> how are you sweetie? I just woke up here at the conference. Long day ahead. I miss you so much.”

Time to do some digging!

It turns out NN was cheating on his wife with his mistress over Christmas! At this point my wife and I hatched a plan. With all the information that we had on NN, his wife’s name, and where they lived, we started combing Facebook and Yellowpages.com for more information.

NN’s wife is about to learn what her husband is really up to!

Lo and behold, we found what NN looked life (old man in his 50s) and his wife. All the information matched up with what he had been talking about all night and plus his zip code when he ordered pizza. A bit more digging, and we found where NN’s wife worked and her e-mail address. A simple outlook.com e-mail address later I compressed the recording I had and sent it to NN’s wife. The best part is that the recording contained NN’s wife’s phone call to NN, so she had no doubt it was definitely NN.

NN got busted!

Exhausted with little sleep, my wife and I decided to just get up and go get some breakfast around town. We come back a few hours later and stop by the concierge’s desk. We wanted to thank them and their security for trying to help us get some sleep and to ask for another room. Turns out we didn’t need a room switch. “They checked out this morning – a few days earlier than scheduled.” the concierge told us. She mentioned something about a “urgent family concern” that NN had to attend to. Looks like our plan had worked much better than we had hoped for!

It’s nice that nobody else checked in.

The rest of our stay at the resort was quiet and uneventful – no one else checked into that room. I did show the front desk parts of my recording just so they know that they need to work on soundproofing their rooms in the future.

That was some sweet revenge!

I hope NN’s wife divorces him and takes everything.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It would be interesting to find out what happened next.

Seriously, the neighbors weren’t very smart.

This is a good idea.

This person doesn’t believe all the details of this story.

This person would’ve done the same thing.

Always respect quiet hours!

Otherwise you might get more than a call from the front desk.

