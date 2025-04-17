An Employee Always Pranks New Trainees, So Another Employee Helps Them Get Revenge And Make Him Look Foolish In Front Of The Boss
Some people find it funny to pull pranks on other people, but sometimes these pranks have serious consequences, such as an employee literally not being able to do their job.
In today’s story, one coworker likes to prank the trainees, but their boss doesn’t really like this. When the coworker is away, he gets the trainees to help him make the coworker look like a fool in front of the manager.
Let’s see how it all works out.
Avenged my apprentices
Many years ago, I had a job where I worked with the company’s apprentices and helped guide them in their job duties/training.
This is a male dominated field, and the workshops can be pretty tough on the trainees, especially the females.
I had 2 apprentices at this time, one girl and one boy.
They were absolutely amazing workers in every way possible.
Some employees liked to prank the trainees.
In the shop, we had several men who loved making the trainee’s lives difficult.
All the usual pranks, like sending them to the store to get a T-1000 bolt stretcher or 10 liters of compressed water.
None of this was really cruel.
But when they already feel like they don’t fit in or know how things work, these pranks can really make them feel low.
One guy pulled a prank with a lock.
One older guy in the workshop, let’s call him Bob, had decided to pull his usual prank on the trainees.
After they unlocked the trainee tool box, he replaced their open lock with a duplicate lock.
At the end of the day, they locked their toolbox and went home, not knowing it wouldn’t open the next day.
This wasn’t a good idea.
What Bob didn’t know was that the trainees were scheduled to do some important tasks for a really nasty middle manager at 7 the next morning.
Additionally, Bob was sent directly to a different location before work started, leaving both trainees unable to get their tools.
I finished a meeting at 9 and was met in my office by a crying 18 year old girl.
The trainees were really floundering.
When they arrived at the shop in the morning, the manager assigned them some tasks and kept harassing them about their progress.
They were too embarrassed to say they couldn’t remember the code to the toolbox lock, and Bob had locked up all the items they could use to cut the lock off.
The manager stressed them out so bad they basically shut down.
OP made a decision.
I went to the shop, opened Bob’s toolbox, and let them use his tools. Which, if you don’t know, is a HUGE deal in a workshop.
You never use someone’s tools without permission.
Bob returned a couple hours later and was upset they were in his toolbox but was pleased they had issues with that manager.
I could have left it there, but I’m spiteful and petty.
This is a cool discovery!
A month or so later, one of the trainees found crate of hand tools that had been missing for years. Thousands of dollars worth of tools.
Saltwater had gotten inside, and the tools were very rusty.
Bob was going to show them how to clean up those tools and make them work like new again.
The only problem was that Bob wasn’t a very good industrial mechanic, and he definitely wasn’t good at cleaning tools.
Bob really didn’t know what he was doing.
He took a 5 gallon bucket of WD-40 (approximately $200) and dumped a bunch of rusty tools in.
WD-40 is many things, rust remover isn’t one of them.
The trainees excitedly showed me the tools they found and the bucket where Bob was helping to “fix” the tools.
Bob strolled over and pulled a tool from the bucket, gave it a few attempts to see if it was free, and dumped it back in.
I told him it wouldn’t remove the rust, he replied “just wait and see, I’ve done this many times before.”
Time to get revenge on Bob!
After a few days of this, I had an epiphany.
I told the trainees to stick around after work on Friday if they wanted to get some revenge on Bob.
We removed the tools from the WD-40, dried them, and bead blasted the rust from them.
Then we disassembled the ones with moving parts and greased them until they worked like new.
Then, we carefully dumped rusty metal dust onto all the tools and slowly lowered them back into the WD-40.
The boss wasn’t happy that Bob wasted WD-40.
Monday morning, during the weekly walk through, I made sure to lead the boss towards that giant bucket of tools.
He reacted exactly as I thought he would after seeing $200 of wasted WD-40.
He also told Bob it’s not a rust remover.
Bob grabbed a tool from the bucket, held it up, and, miraculously, it wiped clean! It looked like new!
And best of all, it functioned like new!
He proudly showed the boss that he was right all along. Bragging about his expertise with tools.
Time to reveal the punchline.
About this time, the trainees were smiling and chuckling.
Bob asked what was so funny, the WD-40 worked!
And that’s when I prompted one of the trainees to tell Bob a little story about what they did after work on Friday. How they blasted and cleaned the tools, because WD-40 isn’t a rust remover.
The boss started laughing hysterically, basically saying, “duh, even the trainees know WD-40 won’t remove rust.”
Bob was so embarrassed!
Bob literally turned bright red.
He was stuttering and stammering. Trying hard to play if off like he didn’t care.
All day long, I kept retelling the story ESPECIALLY if Bob was near.
For weeks, he was being asked if he had some extra WD-40 by random people in the workshops.
Do not mess with apprentices on my watch.
That’s funny! But it might’ve been just as funny if they hadn’t done anything. That still would’ve proved that WD-40 is not a rust remover.
