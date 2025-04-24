Auto Parts Store Customer Gets Mistaken For An Employee, And The Other Customer Claims It’s Because He’s Wearing Overalls

Retail store employees often have a specific uniform.

In some cases it might be a certain color that they all wear.

In other cases it could be an apron or vest.

In any case, the store logo will probably exist somewhere even if it’s just on the employee name tag.

Many customers aren’t very observant, and this story is proof of that.

One customer wasn’t dressed at all like the store employees and still got mistaken for an employee

Let’s read all the details.

People at this store don’t even WEAR coveralls, Edward! For context, my dad owns a garage and I work for him at the moment. I’m not a mechanic, but I help out in the shop and in the office, and I also do a lot of picking up and dropping off parts, which is what I was doing today. So today my dad sent me to Princess Auto to pick up a floor jack. I had just received it – it was heavy and they had given me a cart to take it across the store – and was walking to the other side of the store past the front door towards the checkouts when an old man and his wife (presumably) walked through the doors.

The man assumed he worked there.

He turned to me and immediately started telling me “I need this, this, and this” and I had to cut him off with “dude, I don’t work here.” He stopped and looked at me for a second, then said “oh, I just thought you worked here because of your outfit” (I was wearing my coveralls). “No.” Then I walked away and that was the end of it.

He finds the customer’s confusion baffling considering what he was doing and what he was wearing.

But let me list it off here: -I was pushing A SHOPPING CART -the shopping cart had ONE ITEM IN IT -I was wearing coveralls, which is NOT the Princess Auto uniform, and even if it had been, they don’t say “Princess Auto” anywhere on them – in fact, they’re secondhand coveralls so they ACTUALLY say something “Dave’s Gravel and Sand” on the front pocket.

Wow, somebody from a garage wearing coveralls shopping at an auto parts store? WHO’D HAVE THUNK IT?!

It was an honest mistake, but the other customer obviously wasn’t paying very close attention to what he was wearing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wants to buy coveralls.

It was an honest mistake.

In case you don’t know, Vons is a grocery store.

This might’ve been what happened.

The customer obviously wasn’t paying close attention.

But the coveralls make it a little understandable.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.