Customer Refuses To Help A Kid At GameStop Find A Particular Game, But The Boy’s Mom Thinks The Customer Is An Employee And Tries To Get Him Fired

If you were shopping at a store and a kid came up to you and asked you to help them find something, would you help them?

In today’s story, one customer finds himself in that position, but the kid is pretty rude. Instead of helping, this customer is rude back.

The situation escalates when the kid’s mom gets involved.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I got reported to management for a company I don’t work for. Happened a few years ago. Friend and I decided to hit up Gamestop to see if there was anything worth buying. I just happened to be wearing a polo shirt and had a lanyard/id around my neck because I had just left the office. This kid comes up to me in the xbox section and asks me if a certain game is is available for PS3. He must have been about 12, knowing a fair bit about videogames I happened to know that yes, this title was available on multiple consoles.

I went ahead and answered him in the affirmative, yes, this title was available for PS3. He simply says “get it for me”. I pause and look down at this kid, “Excuse me?” “Get it for me, I want to buy it.”

I tell him “How about …. you go get it for yourself, the shelf is right there.” and point off into the distance. I start to turn away and he forcefully demands again that I get him this game. I went ahead and kneeled so that I was eye level with him and told him “If you want that game so bad, walk your little butt over there and pick it up, I’m not your servant.” Kid runs off and gets his mom.

My buddy and I are having a good chuckle at this. We get our games and head off to stand in line. While we are making our way through the line here comes the kid again with his mom in tow. This Gamestop is attached to a book store, so I guess mom decided to let Gamestop babysit her little hellspawn while she sneaked off to look at 50 shades of lame.

Mom is throwing a fit at the front saying that some employee told her child to “walk his fat butt over to a shelf and get a game himself” and she demands that said employee is fired. Right about now my buddy and I are stepping up to the register to pay for our games while mom and her kid are looking for said “employee”. The kid looks up at me and goes “thats him!”

Mom just explodes on me with a ton of vitrol. She’s going to have me fired and blah blah blah. Meanwhile my buddy and I are cracking the heck up. He’s telling me stuff like “oh no you’re going to get fired dude” or asking the person ringing us up if we can have my employee discount before I’m terminated. This circus is only causing me to laugh harder which in turn is making her even more angry.

In the midst of me on the verge of tears from laughing, this lady losing her mind, my buddy goading this woman on further and messing with the Gamestop employees asking for my employee discount. The manager comes up front and asks whats going on. Lady explains how I was rude to her son and refuse to do my job, how I used foul language at her child and I was very unprofessional, she wanted me gone etc etc.

Manager looks at me, looks back at this lady, at me, back at lady and tells her “Ma’am, he doesn’t work for Gamestop” Dead. Silence. My buddy then speaks up “So I take it that’s a no on his employee discount?”

I love his buddy’s line at the end. That’s hilarious!

Really, he should’ve used nicer language towards the kid and simply told him that he doesn’t work there, but the ending was pretty funny.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

